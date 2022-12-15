Demandbase Supports Large Enterprises by Releasing Workspaces

Becomes the Only GTM Platform to Provide Data Access and Security by Business Unit

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company that helps B2B organizations hit their revenue goals, today announces its new Workspaces capability that allows customers to configure account partitions for their business units, keeping data and activities separated. This move helps sales and marketing teams save time, reduce confusion, and strengthen security by only showing the data relevant to specific business units.

Workspaces is more than just filtering the data to a specific business unit. Workspaces creates partitions in the data so that teams within that workspace only work with the data assigned to them. It allows different teams to execute GTM strategies specific to their business units without fear of impacting other business units, which is especially important in today's complex, multi-product and multi-region countries.

"Large enterprises have complex solution portfolios that leverage different go-to-market motions. To manage this complexity and ensure data privacy and security, they need flexible technology solutions that adapt to their businesses," says Brewster Stanislaw, chief product officer at Demandbase. "Workspaces does exactly this by allowing them to containerize their data to ensure only the relevant teams have access. Demandbase is the only GTM platform that supports true data containerization for business units and product lines. We know how important this is to our enterprise customers and we're excited to deliver this enhanced flexibility and continued innovation for them."

Other capabilities within the platform that can be tailored by business unit include lists, filters, and reports, as well as the ability to configure intent, users, views, permissions, and subscriptions. Single users will be able to work in Workspaces, while administrators and managers will have the additional benefit of seeing a global, rolled-up view. This empowers them to effectively manage across the business units for which they are responsible.

"At AMD, our diverse product portfolio means we might have distinct opportunities with an account across various business units," said Pascal Liebart, Data Center Marketing Director at AMD. "Previously, we were unable to differentiate signals across segments, so we couldn't get the most out of the Demandbase platform. With this new release, we can better configure our instance, resulting in clearer indicators and a more agile sales enablement process."

To request a demo, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/demo-request/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase helps B2B companies hit their revenue goals using fewer resources. How? By aligning your sales and marketing teams around a combination of your data, our data, and artificial intelligence — what we call Account Intelligence — so you can identify, engage, and focus your time and money on the accounts most likely to buy. That's Smarter GTM™.

