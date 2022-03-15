Demandbase Teams Up at the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) to Help Shape the Future of Privacy and Advertising

As a Member, the B2B Go-to-Market Leader will help define the protocols and guidelines for data and privacy to ensure the long-term growth of the web

SAN FRANCISCO, March 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the Smarter GTM™ company for B2B brands, today announces it has joined the World Wide Web Consortium (W3C), the international community that works to lead the web to its fullest potential. As the only Account-Based Experience (ABX) member, Demandbase will be part of the working group and standards organization, Demandbase will take part in helping to define the protocols and guidelines that ensure the long-term growth of the web. Even more specifically, the company will lend its extensive insights into the rapidly evolving fields of digital advertising, buyer privacy, buyer data, and more.

"We're proud to be part of W3C, which is widely respected as a community leader of ideas and practices in the digital space," says Juan Alvarado, the vice president of the Advertising Cloud at Demandbase. "Together, alongside other members and the W3C full-time staff, we'll work to shape the future of online advertising and privacy. We have a strong point of view about these issues at Demandbase, formed through experience and robust data, and are looking forward to drawing on both as we help to further W3C's important mission."

In recent years, digital advertising has been upended by changes made to protect privacy, which have impacted advertisers' abilities to target buyers. With its Advertising Cloud product and more than 550 advertisers using its B2B Go-To-Market platform, Demandbase is well-versed in the nuances of successful online advertising for accounts. The company's goal is to help determine viable solutions for the future that respect buyer privacy as well as give advertisers the tools they need to reach interested buyers.

