Demandbase Transforms the Future of B2B: Rearchitects Product and Brand Experience to Meet Evolving Market Demands

Company Ushers in a Bold New Direction with an Improved Sales Experience for Demandbase One™ and an Enterprise-Grade Rebrand

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandbase , the leader in account-based GTM for B2B enterprises, today launches a new sales experience within Demandbase One™, built to give sellers the precision, insights, and speed to close more deals, faster. This launch is an essential step in the company's mission to fundamentally align sales and marketing teams' insights, actions, and goals.

Success depends on how quickly and accurately teams execute. Without clear signals and unified data, even top teams struggle to act with confidence. Demandbase One unifies data across the GTM tech stack and converts that data into real-time insights, giving sales and marketing a single playbook to ensure every move is aligned, every dollar counts, and every opportunity is maximized.

"With our reimagined sales and brand experiences, we're bringing sales and marketing together like never before," says Gabe Rogol, chief executive officer at Demandbase. "By providing robust tools and real-time insights, sellers can focus on the right accounts, close deals faster, and personalize their outreach for dramatically better results. This launch is a pivotal step in our mission to align sales and marketing teams, empowering our customers to consistently exceed their revenue goals. It reflects our commitment to innovation and the same relentless focus that has made us the partner of choice for the majority of the Fortune 10 in tech."

The new features being released with Demandbase One for Sales include:

Buying Groups for Sales – Sellers can better win the entire room by automatically seeing and easily engaging with others critical to winning the deal, not just the contacts who reached out first. Customizable Prescriptive Sales Dashboards – Sellers get an AI-driven dashboard that shows exactly which accounts, contacts, and buying groups to target, and why; updated daily based on real-time buying signals and easily customized for each seller. Contact Smart Scoring – Sellers can have supreme confidence they are contacting the right people inside a target account. Site Visit Intelligence – Sellers can always activate with the right message and timing after seeing exactly who has done what on their company's website. Action in Third-Party Channels – Sellers can work easier and faster by adding records to sales engagement platforms like Outreach, Salesloft, and Gong directly from Demandbase.

"B2B sales and marketing teams have worked on separate platforms since, well, forever," says Umberto Milletti, chief R&D officer at Demandbase. "It's no wonder their efforts often lead to inefficiency and misalignment. With Demandbase One, marketers and sellers are on the same platform, using shared data and AI insights to coordinate on the same accounts, contacts, and buying groups. This is the key to maximizing revenue while minimizing waste—the real way to 'do more with less.' We're thrilled about the value this will bring to our customers."

Along with the powerful updates to Demandbase One, the company has reimagined its brand to reflect the innovation and leadership behind the platform. The new look is sleeker, cleaner, and more tech-forward, aligning with the future of B2B go-to-market strategies. This fresh aesthetic creates a more cohesive experience across the product, website, communications, and every touchpoint, offering customers a unified and modern interaction with the Demandbase brand that mirrors the platform's strength and innovation.

With these innovations, Demandbase One stands as the most comprehensive, actionable GTM intelligence platform available—helping companies unify teams, drive growth, and make every move count.

To learn more about Demandbase One™ for Sales or demo the new product, please visit https://www.demandbase.com/book-meeting/ .

About Demandbase

Demandbase is the leading account-based GTM platform for B2B enterprises to identify and target the right customers, at the right time, with the right message. With a unified view of intent data, AI-powered insights, and prescriptive actions, go-to-market teams can seamlessly align and execute with confidence. Thousands of businesses depend on Demandbase to maximize revenue, minimize waste, and consolidate their data and technology stacks - all in one platform. For more information about how Demandbase can help you scale your GTM strategy, visit www.demandbase.com.

