DemandBlue announces its Revenue Cloud Accelerator Program to fast-track Salesforce CPQ implementation

IRVINE, Calif., Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBlue announced today the launch of its Salesforce Revenue Cloud Accelerator Program for its customers. With this launch, DemandBlue will help organizations accelerate Revenue Cloud implementation time. Through this program, DemandBlue customers can quickly boost their revenue growth and shorten their sales cycle. The introduction of the Revenue Cloud Accelerator Program reflects the company's untiring commitment to its customers and emphasizes DemandBlue's wide-ranging business objectives to change the way custom Salesforce solutions are delivered today.

"Businesses today demand scalable and flexible solutions to accelerate new revenue streams and improve operational efficiency. We believe our Revenue Cloud Accelerator packages will add value to our customers by helping them to leverage Revenue Cloud features quickly and accelerate their quote-to-cash automation," said Miles Sims, Head of Revenue Cloud Practice at DemandBlue. Businesses can leverage the Revenue Cloud Accelerator program to produce accurate quotes for complex and configurable products. Kiran Babu Chandra, CEO of DemandBlue, said, "I am proud of the DemandBlue team and their timely delivery of two new accelerator packages that can transform the way our customers implement Revenue Cloud. Their effort underscores our fundamental commitment to customer success."

The Revenue Cloud Accelerator Program offers two configuration packages designed to address the needs of growing sales teams that leverage Salesforce CPQ. The CPQ Quickstart package enables companies to get up and running on CPQ in as little as four weeks. This will provide them with an MVP or pilot program focused on improving sales quoting performance and to gain valuable knowledge for future growth. The SaaS CPQ Accelerator package is a targeted offering that will empower subscription-based businesses to better manage the complex demands associated with delivering subscription services. In addition to these predesigned packages, there are a wide array of add-on services, including advanced proposals, guided selling, tax packages, ERP integrations, as well as other Revenue Cloud products such as Salesforce Billing, B2B Commerce and Partner Management.

Salesforce, Revenue Cloud, Experience Cloud and others are among the trademarks of salesforce.com, inc.

Demand Speed | Demand Value | Demand Success | DemandBlue!

About DemandBlue:

We help businesses unleash the power of Salesforce through our On Demand Services model. Our domain experience coupled with our Salesforce expertise enables us to deliver custom Salesforce solutions to solve our customers' business challenges.

For more information on DemandBlue's Revenue Cloud Accelerator Program, visit us at https://www.demandblue.com/salesforce-revenue-cloud/ or for other inquiries, please get in touch with us at [email protected]

