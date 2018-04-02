DemandBlue launches On Demand Service model to support Salesforce.com customers

IRVINE, Calif., April 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBlue, a leading cloud services provider, has announced today the launch of its On Demand Service (ODS) model for Salesforce. With this launch, DemandBlue will help organizations improve productivity and reduce costs for those who have chosen Salesforce as their preferred customer engagement platform. The introduction of an On Demand Service reflects the company's commitment to its Salesforce customers and emphasizes DemandBlue's wide-ranging business objectives to change the way B2B cloud services are delivered, with the goal of easy access, increased collaboration, and improved quality.



"We felt that a unique approach was needed in a crowded market and saw this as an opportunity to rethink the way services are consumed," said Kiran Babu Chandra, Chief Executive Officer of DemandBlue. "We live in an On Demand economy, where we can consume infrastructure, software & platform On Demand, then why not have the luxury of consuming professional services on a Pay-As-You-Use basis as well? We are proud to have pioneered this approach in the rapidly ever-evolving IT industry. Our On Demand Service will allow us to focus on our mission to become a premier provider of innovative Salesforce services to companies of all size and capacity."



Through continuous engagement and On Demand execution, DemandBlue significantly simplifies Administration, Development, Maintenance, and Integration through its On Demand Service model and provides Advisory support to guide companies through all phases of their Salesforce roadmap. Customers have easy access to a flexible model that allows them to scale up or down depending on their business dynamics with no commitments to hours or resources on a Pay-As-You-Use basis, with easy on-boarding and a 1:1 relationship with a Customer Success Manager, and access to our Customer Portal built on Salesforce Communities. Companies can now maximize their Salesforce investment through a metered-cost model.



Demand Speed | Demand Value | Demand Success | DemandBlue!



