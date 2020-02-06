DemandBridge Announces the Opening of a New Office in Hunt Valley, Maryland

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Feb. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 600 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces a grand opening event to celebrate moving to a new office location in Hunt Valley, Maryland on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. Other office locations include Dallas, TX; Norcross, GA; and Reno, NV.

Executive Plaza III in Hunt Valley, MD...DemandBridge's New Corporate Headquarters

DemandBridge was formerly located in the headquarters building of WebbMason Marketing. The new office will be located at the Executive Plaza III, 11350 McCormick Road, Suite 1000, 10th Floor, Hunt Valley, MD 21031. Telephone number 800 448 1484. This location will serve as DemandBridge's new company headquarters.

This new location strengthens the DemandBridge presence and offers a new location for sales, support, and development. With this relocation, DemandBridge will continue to provide superior support and cutting-edge technology to its customers and partners across the nation and internationally.

"We are delighted to announce the opening of our new Hunt Valley office," said David Rich, Chairman and CEO at DemandBridge." The expansion of this office is a logical next step in our evolution and growth as an independent software provider. This move increases our ability to attract and retain the necessary talent to properly serve our current and future markets," Rich added.

About DemandBridge LLC

With more than 6,000 power users, 20,000 storefronts and hundreds of thousands of access users across the retail, healthcare, franchise, financial, energy, and non-profit verticals, the DemandBridge platforms deliver technology solutions designed to solve unique business challenges. The DemandBridge platforms have several components to accomplish your marketing and business goals; providing end-to-end solutions connecting powerful accounting, operations and inventory management systems with the industry's leading multi-channel brand management portals. Some platforms are complemented by a web-based procurement solution built from the vision of professionals who know the industry from every angle.

