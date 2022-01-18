DemandBridge Names Glenn Miller President, Distributor Management Solutions (DMS) and Promotes Anthony Abunassar to President, Enterprise Marketing Solutions (EMS)

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 600 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces the appointment and hire of Glenn Miller as President, Distributor Management Solutions (DMS) on Monday, January 3, 2022.

Miller has over 35 years experience in the Print & Promotional Products Distribution and Technology sectors, most recently as VP of Operations and VP of Business Solutions at American Solutions for Business (ASB). Prior to that, Miller spent 17 years at the Fingerhut Corporation where he was responsible for leading print production, supply chain, inventory, and distribution operations.

In his new position, Miller is responsible for implementation and support of the complete product suite for the DMS Division. Most notable among them being the ERP/Reporting solutions and associated basic Ordering/Storefront software. To do so, Miller and his team will advocate for our ERP users by understanding the unique requirements of the Print and Promotional Products distributor industry. The goal is to bring strategic direction and associated products and operations to market in order to drive division growth and policy deployment/governance. These efforts will focus on associated pricing, budgets, personnel development, and enhanced product vision to ensure long-term DemandBridge relevance and viability.

"Glenn brings the right seasoned industry experience to our DMS Division; thus, we are delighted to announce his appointment as a member of our executive leadership team," said David Rich, Chairman and CEO at DemandBridge. "Glenn's extensive operations background, prior industry experience, and associated Print & Promo distributor management skills will help DemandBridge strengthen our customer support, channel partnerships, and new product development initiatives," Rich added.

In other developments, DemandBridge announced that with Miller's addition, Anthony (Tony) Abunassar has assumed a new position as President, Enterprise Marketing Solutions (EMS). This is in addition to his role as Chief Product Officer. "Tony will focus more of his energies on our largest existing customers as well as developing new business with targets of similar size/complexity. Either by selling Direct-to-Enterprise and calling on CMO's/Brand Marketing Teams or promoting our complete Enterprise Marketing Solutions Suite to other large Marketing Services firms. Most notable among them being our end-to-end Marketing Hub/Commerce Cloud and associated Marketing Logistics Management Solutions. Glenn's arrival gives Tony the extra bandwidth to do so," Rich added.

About DemandBridge LLC

With more than 5,000 power users, 10,000 storefronts, and hundreds of thousands of access users across the retail, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, energy, and non-profit verticals, the DemandBridge platforms deliver technology solutions designed to solve unique business challenges. The DemandBridge platforms provide end-to-end solutions connecting powerful commerce, sourcing, logistics management, invoicing/accounting, and inventory management capabilities with the industry's leading multi-channel brand management portals. All built from the vision of professionals who know the Print, Promotional Products, and Marketing Logistics Management business from every angle.

