DemandBridge Partners With SAGE for Latest Integration in DB Sourcing to Power Quote-to-Order Workflow for Promotional Products

HUNT VALLEY, Md., Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, (DB) a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 500 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces their latest integration with SAGE to power the quote-to-order workflow for promotional products.

SAGE, based in Addison, Texas, is the leading provider of information, marketing, and business management solutions to the promotional products industry.

Distributors, Suppliers, and Agencies have long relied on DemandBridge software to power their businesses – often alongside solutions from other mission-critical technology partners. With the increased significance of Promotional Products in our customers' growth strategies, DemandBridge is proud to partner with SAGE to offer a host of capabilities within the DB Sourcing product. The SAGE Connect API offers many services to facilitate the transfer of product, category, vendor, and order information to and from applications like ours.

With these tools, users can continue to utilize SAGE as they do today to execute product searches, create presentations, and more, but cut down on the eventual re-keying of pricing and spec information into the DemandBridge products they ultimately use to manage projects, propose pricing, and place orders.

The DB Sourcing solution was the logical first candidate for bringing SAGE data directly to the DemandBridge product suite. Customers utilize this web-based procurement solution for its ease of use, job status dashboard, and other features aimed at slashing the time it takes to get from quote to order. With this latest integration, we leverage real-time product information coming directly from SAGE, including imagery, pricing, and specifications to populate customer proposal documents. Users can then employ DB Sourcing to send that proposal to their customer before submitting a purchase order to awarded suppliers.

"This latest integration with SAGE is truly exciting," said David Rich, Chairman and CEO at DemandBridge. "Our relationship with SAGE has always been strong, and this was the next logical step in enhancing our customers' User Experience. We are eager for our customers to take advantage of these added capabilities which are sure to make their use of DemandBridge technology more seamless and efficient than ever before. As always, our goal at DemandBridge is to provide the most cutting-edge technology to our customers, and this is an exciting milestone in that journey."

"We are thrilled to be integrating with DemandBridge to help improve efficiencies for print and promo distributors," said Jarod Thorndike, Vice President of Business Development. "We continuously strive to improve our relationships and build on the comprehensive services we can offer our integrated partners."

About DemandBridge LLC

With more than 5,000 power users, 10,000 storefronts, and hundreds of thousands of access users across the retail, consumer goods, healthcare, financial services, energy, and non-profit verticals, the DemandBridge platforms deliver technology solutions designed to solve unique business challenges. The DemandBridge platforms provide end-to-end solutions connecting powerful commerce, sourcing, logistics management, invoicing/accounting, and inventory management capabilities with the industry's leading multi-channel brand management portals. All built from the vision of professionals who know the Print, Promotional Products, and Marketing Logistics Management business from every angle. For more information, please visit demandbridge.com or call 800.448.1484.

About SAGE

SAGE, based in Addison, Texas, is the leading provider of information, marketing, and business management solutions to the promotional products industry. In addition to SAGE's flagship SAGE Online™, SAGE Web™, and SAGE Mobile™ research and business management services, SAGE also provides the industry with other research services, order management, project management, website and email services, e-commerce solutions, end-buyer catalogs, artwork services, payment processing, tradeshows, tradeshow management services, and lead retrieval software. SAGE is also the exclusive technology provider for members of the Promotional Products Association International (PPAI), the industry's non-profit association as well as Promotional Products Professionals of Canada (PPPC), Canada's non-profit association. For more information, please visit sageworld.com or call 800.925.7243.

Contact Information:

Cori Jackson, Director, National Marketing, DemandBridge

DemandBridge, LLC

Executive Plaza III - 11350 McCormick Rd., Suite 1000, Hunt Valley, MD 21031

800.448.1484 x217

demandbridge.com

[email protected]

Billie Forman, Vice President of Marketing, SAGE

SAGE

16301 Quorum Drive Ste. 200A Addison, TX 75001

214.631.6000 x4539

sageworld.com

[email protected]

SOURCE DemandBridge LLC