DemandBridge Unveils New Website to Enhance User Experience with Modern Design and Engaging Content

HUNT VALLEY, Md., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandBridge, LLC, (DB) a dominant Marketing Automation Platform provider to approximately 500 Marketing/Print Services firms, announces the launch of its newly redesigned website, accessible at https://www.demandbridge.com/. This significant update showcases our commitment to innovation and excellence across our comprehensive suite of software solutions, encompassing procurement, ERP accounting, marketing automation, eCommerce, and web-to-print. Our newly launched website offers visitors an enhanced, engaging, and user-friendly experience through improved navigation, refreshed content, and a modern aesthetic, reflecting our commitment to not only meet but exceed the diverse needs of our clients, prospects, and partners.

Understanding the evolving demands of our clients and the significance of seamless access to information, DemandBridge collaborated with leading web developers and designers. The result is a website that mirrors our progressive outlook. The new site is characterized by its clean, modern aesthetics, enriched content, and interactive features, all designed to captivate users and facilitate instant access to essential information.

Following our acquisition by Montreal-based Valsoft Corporation and its U.S.-based operating entity, Aspire Software, in 2023, DemandBridge has introduced significant changes, including new key personnel and operational goals. The launch of our new website underscores these advancements, aiming to accelerate our growth and solidify our position as a leader in the industry.

Dave Donaldson, President of DemandBridge, expressed, "Our objective with this website is to simplify the way visitors learn about our services and solutions, ensuring easy navigation and interaction across our platform. This redesign not only makes our website more dynamic but also offers a deeper insight into our identity, how we operate, and our expertise, underscoring our commitment to leading the way in Marketing Automation and Brand Management software solutions."

Key features of the redesigned website include:

A modern, streamlined design facilitating easy navigation through our extensive suite of services and solutions, alongside new resources like our Customer Help Desk and DemandBridge University for current customers, and our Latest News section for updates on company announcements, feature releases, and more.

Improved functionality with a responsive design for all devices and enhanced loading speeds, guaranteeing a seamless experience for all users.

"We are excited to unveil our new company website to clients, partners, media, and visitors keen on understanding the full scope of DemandBridge's offerings," Donaldson added. "This redesign aligns with our strategic vision for growth and expansion, now and in the future, under the Valsoft and Aspire Software umbrella."

Explore the new DemandBridge website experience today at https://www.demandbridge.com/ or contact us at https://demandbridge.com/contact/ to learn more about our current cloud solution suite offerings.

About DemandBridge

With over 4 million registered users and 10,000 brands spanning various industries, DemandBridge's platform empowers distributors to comprehensively address their customers' marketing and sales needs, from traditional hard goods to full digital content distribution. The fully integrated platform streamlines time-consuming marketing tasks through a user-friendly interface that adheres to brand standards, fostering strong customer relationships and positioning providers as trusted partners. For more information, please visit demandbridge.com or call 800.448.1484

About Valsoft Corporation

Valsoft Corporation acquires and develops vertical market software companies through which each business can deliver the best mission-critical solutions for customers in their respective industries or niche. A key tenet of Valsoft's philosophy is to invest in well-established businesses and foster an entrepreneurial environment that shapes a company into a leader in its respective industry. Unlike private equity and VC firms, Valsoft does not have a predefined investment horizon and looks to buy, hold, and create value through long-term partnerships with existing management and customers.

About Aspire Software

Nurture. Enhance. Grow. As the operational arm of Valsoft Corp, Aspire operates and manages Valsoft's global portfolio of wholly owned software companies, providing mission-critical solutions across multiple verticals. By implementing industry best practices, Aspire Software delivers a time-sensitive integration process, and the operation of a decentralized model has allowed it to become a hub for creating rapid growth by reinvesting in its portfolio.

