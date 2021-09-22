Demandforce launches Demandforce Phone, a smart phone system that helps save time and boost front office productivity

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandforce today announced the launch of Demandforce Phone to help medical practices and other businesses better connect with patients and customers using an integrated phone system that streamlines communication and enhances every patient or customer conversation.

Demandforce Phone's unique LivePop feature is a supercharged Caller ID that automatically displays critical patient/customer information for every call before the phone is even picked up. This instant access to crucial information can eliminate missed opportunities, wasted time, and distractions for staff while on the phone.

With 100+ additional powerful features, Demandforce Phone can be customized to best suit any front office team's daily operations, all while being more cost-effective than a traditional office phone system. The system's simple, easy-to-use interface was designed for quick adoption by front office staff.

With Demandforce Phone, practices and businesses:

Save time at the front desk

The Demandforce LivePop smart Caller ID feature displays important details on file for whoever's on the line, including photos, payments, and upcoming appointments.





A full suite of engagement tools connects with a high-quality phone service to help manage patient calls easily -- and the mobile app helps manage calls from anywhere.





Demandforce Phone uses state-of-the-art technology on a secure national network powered by GoToConnect that provides the best price — with more flexibility and less overhead — than traditional phone lines.

"This is a solution designed to build a better, more automated and patient-centric practice and at the same time, to provide a better value for the practice," said Nick Saidiner, Vice President of Demandforce.

Demandforce Phone is available to all Demandforce users at an additional cost. Additional information can be found at https://www.demandforce.com/product/phone/ .

About Demandforce

Demandforce helps businesses automate front office tasks and streamline customer communications with an all-in-one solution. From automated appointment reminders to robust reputation management, only Demandforce uniquely combines all the features and functionality a business needs to grow, in one place. For more information, or to see a demo, visit www.demandforce.com .

