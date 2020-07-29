Demandforce launches new mobile app, giving businesses quick access to powerful client communication tools on the go

LOS ANGELES, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandforce today released the Demandforce Mobile App, a new HIPAA-compliant app created to boost office efficiency and streamline communication with clients.

The Demandforce Mobile App is designed to enhance the platform's existing client communication and marketing automation features. With the app, businesses have access to key features of Demandforce, allowing them to:

View upcoming appointments and client details on the go

Receive instant notifications

Accept & confirm appointments

Text back and forth with clients from their business number

Send secure messages

"This launch is the culmination of our goal to keep businesses connected with clients from anywhere at any time, which has become especially important during this critical period," said Hugh Mahoney, Senior Director of Product Management at Demandforce. "With this new app, businesses can increase office efficiency and make communicating with clients quicker and more easily accessible."

The Demandforce Mobile App is available to all medical, veterinary, and lifestyle Demandforce users at no additional cost and is available for immediate download on Google Play and the iOS App Store .

About Demandforce

Demandforce helps businesses automate front office tasks and streamline customer communications with an all-in-one solution. From automated appointment reminders to robust reputation management, only Demandforce uniquely combines all the features and functionality a business needs to grow, in one place. For more information, or to see a demo, visit www.demandforce.com.

SOURCE Demandforce