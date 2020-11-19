Demandforce Online Booking Goes Live, Enabling 24/7 Appointment-Scheduling For Businesses

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demandforce today announced the launch of Demandforce Online Booking , new functionality that makes it even easier for clients of Demandforce business users to schedule appointments online while enabling businesses to manage their appointment schedules more efficiently.

Demandforce Online Booking allows businesses to display their real-time availability on their website and social media pages using an intuitive, simple-to-use Demandforce calendar widget. Clients can self-schedule appointments and receive an instant notification when the appointment request is received and confirmed.

Additional Online Booking features include:

Real-time availability: Display real-time business availability on an intuitive calendar widget that's fully synced with businesses' management system.





Display real-time business availability on an intuitive calendar widget that's fully synced with businesses' management system. Fully-customizable settings: Predetermine which appointment types, procedures, and providers clients can view and schedule.





Predetermine which appointment types, procedures, and providers clients can view and schedule. Embed calendar on any site: Place the Demandforce calendar widget on business websites and social media pages to increase appointment bookings.





Place the Demandforce calendar widget on business websites and social media pages to increase appointment bookings. View appointments all in one place: See all appointment requests by web source in one view, and instantly accept, flag, or reschedule them all from one dashboard.

In addition to improving the client experience and allowing 24/7 scheduling of appointments, the all-in-one nature of the Demandforce Online Booking process helps businesses save time and resources previously devoted to finalizing and confirming online appointment requests.

"Since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, many businesses have been forced to reduce staffing while facing increased client demand to be able to quickly schedule appointments online without hassles," said Hugh Mahoney, Senior Director of Product Management at Demandforce. "Demandforce Online Booking is a win-win solution for businesses and their clients alike: businesses are freed to re-route valuable resources, while clients get the satisfaction of an instant appointment-booking experience."

Online Booking is the latest in a series of Demandforce innovations that are helping business owners maneuver the unique business challenges brought about by COVID-19. Earlier this year, Demandforce launched Demandforce Live , enabling businesses to receive instant notifications of upcoming appointments and appointment requests, and to conduct two-way text conversations with clients. In July 2020, Demandforce released the Demandforce Mobile App , a new HIPAA-compliant app created to boost office efficiency and streamline communication with clients even further. Online Booking integrates closely with both Demandforce Live and the Demandforce Mobile App.

Demandforce Online Booking functionality is immediately available to all medical, lifestyle, and veterinary Demandforce users at no additional cost. Additional information can be found at https://www.demandforce.com/product/online-booking/ .

About Demandforce

Demandforce helps businesses automate front office tasks and streamline customer communications with an all-in-one solution. From automated appointment reminders to robust reputation management, only Demandforce uniquely combines all the features and functionality a business needs to grow, in one place. For more information, or to see a demo, visit www.demandforce.com .

