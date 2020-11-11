DemandGen Digital Transformation for Credit Unions Offering Awarded Adobe Accredited Partner Solution Badge

SAN RAMON, Calif., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandGen, a global team of marketing technology and demand generation experts, today announced that its Digital Transformation for Credit Unions solution is now an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution.

Adobe's Amplify Partner Solution Program provides technical and market verification of industry-specific solutions built on Adobe products. To be recognized as an Adobe Accredited Partner Solution, DemandGen's Digital Transformation for Credit Unions solution was technically verified by Adobe experts and proven to be market-tested in at least one successful deployment. Additionally, to be awarded this accreditation, DemandGen earned an Adobe Specialization for Marketo Engage.

"Adobe is at the forefront of marketing technology innovation and becoming an Accredited Partner Solution provider is testimony to our ability to help credit unions transform their marketing organizations from cost centers into revenue engines," said David Lewis, founder and CEO, DemandGen. "Marketing organizations in this competitive industry face unique challenges as they compete to attract new members and expand relationships with current members. Through our ongoing collaboration with Adobe, DemandGen is helping leading credit unions drive growth by transforming how they engage with their audiences throughout the entire member lifecycle."

"Being accredited by Adobe is testimony to DemandGen's strategic and technical expertise," said Tony Sanders, Senior Director, Americas Partner Sales at Adobe. "DemandGen has combined innovation and deep industry knowledge to build this new offering. We're excited to see companies use it to drive increased revenue from their Marketo Engage investment."

DemandGen's solution combines the power of Marketo Engage with DemandGen's comprehensive service offerings to help credit union customers achieve their goals for digital transformation. Credit unions who partner with DemandGen to optimize their use of Marketo Engage improve member retention, quickly drive new member acquisition, and increase marketing's impact on the business by more than 200 percent. For example, Rivermark Community Credit Union increased average services per customer by 8.5 percent, and ClearView Federal Credit Union increased conversions by 20 percent and improved cross-sell rations by 18 percent.

"DemandGen has been instrumental in helping us forge ahead on our path to digital transformation," said Bill Snider, Vice President of Digital Strategy and Marketing, ClearView Federal Credit Union. "Our journey has just begun, and we're already seeing results. We're confident that, with DemandGen guiding the way, we'll continue to progress and achieve all of our digital marketing goals."

