DemandGen Launches New Data Management and Implementation Services for RingLead Customers

SAN RAMON, Calif., June 4, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandGen International, Inc., a world-class team of digital transformation and technology experts, today announced a strategic partnership with RingLead, the market leader in end-to-end data management. As part of the strategic partnership, DemandGen will now be providing RingLead Implementation Services to RingLead customers who need additional expertise and resources for data operations management.

Data Management and Implementation Services for RingLead Customers

DemandGen's RingLead Implementation Services go far beyond traditional SaaS onboarding. The services provide a white-glove experience for RingLead customers coupling strategic guidance and hands-on technical expertise to help customers "Get Clean, Stay Clean" by leveraging the RingLead DMS platform.

"Clean, complete, and actionable data is essential to high-performance sales and marketing," said David Lewis, Founder and CEO of DemandGen. "There's an irony to B2B marketing in that success requires an ongoing commitment to database health, yet marketing and sales teams lack the time and resources to focus on it."

The DemandGen and RingLead strategic partnership stems from a shared vision of the critical role data quality plays in driving B2B revenue. RingLead provides an industry leading end-to-end data management solution for CRM and marketing automation that continuously cleanses, standardizes, dedupes, enriches, matches, and routes leads. DemandGen has over a decade of data management expertise driving down the cost of bad data while improving sales and marketing performance through pristine data.

"Data is a strategic asset, like a brand, that needs to be cared for, invested in, and protected," said Russ Artzt, Executive Chairman of RingLead. "We partnered with DemandGen, the most trusted agency in MarTech, to ensure our clients get the strategic guidance and data operations management they need for their most valuable asset."

For more information about DemandGen's RingLead Implementation Services, visit www.demandgen.com/ringlead-services. To learn more about the RingLead DMS platform, visit www.ringlead.com/dms.

About DemandGen Inc.

DemandGen Inc. is a digital transformation and full-stack marketing technology agency that delivers the strategic guidance and hands-on expertise companies need to drive revenue. Privately held and based in San Ramon, CA, for more than 12 years, the company helps growth-minded organizations craft their digital marketing strategy, operationalize it, and execute it at scale. For more information, visit www.demandgen.com.

