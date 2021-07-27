DemandHub Wins High Performer Award for Online Reputation Management from G2

TORONTO, July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DemandHub, a leading Customer Communications & Online Reputation Management platform for local businesses has received the "High Performer", "High Performer – Small Business", and "User Favourite" awards for Online Reputation Management Software, in the Summer 2021 reports from G2, the world's leading B2B software review platform. Each G2 review is vetted by a real person to ensure legitimacy. Customers rated DemandHub 4.9 out of 5 stars.

With DemandHub, local businesses can modernize and simplify how they interact with customers. Convenience is at the forefront of great customer experiences, and by utilizing DemandHub, local businesses can improve their online presence, get reviews, communicate with customers, collect payments and ultimately, grow their business. Despite the economic challenges of this last year, DemandHub experienced immense growth, as the need to provide great online interactions skyrocketed for local businesses.

"We're incredibly grateful to be named a High Performer on G2 because this recognition represents the voices of our customers and their sentiment from using DemandHub to grow their businesses," said Haroon F. Mirza, CEO and Co-Founder of DemandHub. "We pride ourselves in these achievements because it highlights our mission to help local businesses grow by providing them with the tools they need to deliver the best possible customer experience."

Awards Won For Summer 2021:

"High Performer" in SMB for Online Reputation Management

"High Performer" in Online Reputation Management

"User Favourite" in Online Reputation Management

The key highlights of DemandHub's customer feedback show:

Quality of Support: 9.8/10

Ease of Use: 9.6/10

Ease of Admin: 9.6/10

Ease of Doing Business With: 9.8/10

Ease of Setup: 9.8/10

DemandHub's G2 reviews praise the company for its advanced customer communications & online reputation management platform, notably:

"[This is] the best review request software that we have used to date," said a General Manager of an automotive dealership representing a Top 5 global car brand. "The automation after a service visit or vehicle purchase makes things easy on our end. I have the app installed on my phone and can respond to questions in a quick and professional manner. Our Google reviews have increased dramatically since we have started using DemandHub."

"[DemandHub] actually works! Our google review rating went from 3.5 to 4.9," said an Office Administrator from a top national DSO. "It is a more effective way to ask for reviews, [it's] less intrusive and DemandHub does the follow-up in case they have forgotten." This sentiment has been true for this customer over the years, as they've expressed the success they've seen in the past: "we're spending less marketing dollars to acquire new patients because we are now getting more organic searches than paid. That's because of all our new reviews."

To learn more about DemandHub and read about customer experiences using the platform, visit DemandHub's rating page on G2 by clicking here: https://www.g2.com/products/demandhub/reviews

About DemandHub

DemandHub's customer messaging platform allows local businesses to modernize how they interact with customers. Local businesses use DemandHub to communicate with website visitors, consolidate multiple customer communication channels, get customer reviews, collect payments, and more – ultimately allowing them to grow by getting more customers, engaging them, and retaining them.

