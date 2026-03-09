Product.ai introduces adversarial AI verification to combat the collapse of trustworthy product information online

LOS ANGELES, March 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Product.ai , formerly Demand.io , today announced the launch of its new brand identity and mission as the truth layer for commerce. Built on 16 years of commerce verification, Product.ai now pioneers a fundamentally different category: Axiomatic Intelligence — building a verification layer that separates genuine product knowledge from the flood of AI-generated marketing noise now dominating the internet.

Product.ai addresses a compounding crisis in online commerce. As AI tools make it nearly free to generate synthetic product reviews and SEO-optimized buying guides, the information consumers rely on to make purchasing decisions is now suspect. Simultaneously, the AI assistants people turn to for help are structurally incapable of delivering the confident no - they are built by companies that need consumers to come back. Google needs clicks. OpenAI needs subscriptions. Meta needs attention.

"The internet promised encyclopedic access to human knowledge. AI promised to synthesize it for you. Instead, you get marketing copy rewritten by robots, and you can't tell the difference until after you've spent your money," said Michael Quoc, Founder and CEO of Product.ai. "Trust is the new scarcity. Someone will build the verification layer for the AI age. Someone will become the infrastructure that other systems call when they need to know what's true. We intend to be that someone."

Product.ai calls this convergence the Beige Singularity: the collapse of the information ecosystem into an undifferentiated soup of average, AI-generated, commercially-motivated noise. Before AI, manipulation was expensive - it required humans to write fake reviews, create content, and game search results. Now it is nearly free. The economics of deception have fundamentally shifted.

The Technology: ARC Protocol and the Truth Graph

At the core of Product.ai is the ARC Protocol (Adversarial Reasoning Cycle), a proprietary system that forces AI models to stress-test product claims rather than summarize them. Multiple frontier AI models research independently, then their findings are driven into adversarial collision. Claims are pressure-tested against three dimensions: physics (is this consistent with how the physical world works?), economics (do the incentives make sense?), and engineering constraints (what tradeoffs were made?).

Claims that survive this adversarial process become Axioms - atomic units of verified knowledge. Axioms are not opinions. They are factual assertions that have been attacked from multiple angles and remained standing. Each carries a confidence score representing how much evidence supports it and how aggressively it has been challenged.

These Axioms are organized into the Truth Graph, a structured knowledge layer of pre-forged, verified product intelligence. When consumers interact with Product.ai, they are not waiting for an AI to generate an answer in real time. The user-facing product retrieves pre-forged axioms from the Truth Graph.

"The physics of a product can't be faked at scale," said Quoc. "You can generate infinite marketing copy about how 'revolutionary' a laptop is. You can't fake the thermal dynamics that cause it to throttle under load. You can't fake the hinge mechanism that fails after 10,000 cycles. Our protocol systematically separates these two categories."

Product.ai launches with Truth Graph coverage across three categories: Smartphones, Running Shoes, and Skincare.

The Confident 'No'

Product.ai's most distinctive characteristic may be its willingness to tell consumers when not to buy. While other AI assistants are optimized for engagement and accommodation, Product.ai is built on what the company calls the Home Inspector model.

"Every AI chatbot is trained to be the realtor - to close the deal, to make you feel good about your decision, to get you to click 'buy,'" said Quoc. "We built the home inspector. Our AI is paid to find the cracks, the code violations, the foundation problems, the things the seller doesn't want you to know. An inspector who never finds problems isn't doing their job. An AI that never says no isn't protecting you."

The company positions this as a structural advantage. Because Product.ai earns revenue from affiliate commissions rather than advertising, its business model creates alignment: the company wins only when merchants win and consumers win. If the company deceives consumers into bad purchases, its brand erodes.

"We never have to become an ad company. Your data will never be our product," said Quoc. "Our business is transactions, and we make this transparent."

Product.ai has operated under this model for 16 years.

Built on Proven Infrastructure

Product.ai is not a startup entering an unproven market. The company is the parent organization behind SimplyCodes, which processes over $1B in annual transaction value, competing directly with Honey (acquired by PayPal for $4B) and Capital One Shopping — with a team of 20 people.

The company's technical architecture processes more than 75 million promotions daily. The same adversarial methodology that powers coupon verification - determining which codes actually work - now powers Product.ai's broader verified commerce intelligence mission.

Product.ai is bootstrapped, profitable, and building from a position of operational strength with a team of approximately 20 people.

Vision: Infrastructure for the AI Internet

Product.ai's ambitions extend beyond a consumer-facing product. The company envisions its verified knowledge layer as infrastructure that other AI systems can call upon when they need to know what is true about a product.

The company is developing Product.ai Safe Mode, a concept that would allow consumers using any AI assistant to cross-reference recommendations against the Axiom database. Unverified claims would be flagged and suspicious review patterns called out, providing adversarial verification behind conversational AI interfaces consumers already use.

For enterprise applications, Product.ai plans to offer verified commerce intelligence via API. E-commerce platforms could reduce return rates by surfacing accurate product information. Financial services could improve procurement decisions. AI agent platforms could call the verification layer before executing purchases on behalf of users.

About Product.ai

Product.ai (currently operating legally as Demand.io Inc. pending a Spring 2026 legal entity transition) is the truth layer for commerce. Built on Axiomatic Intelligence—a proprietary adversarial reasoning methodology that stress-tests product claims against physics, economics, and engineering constraints—Product.ai delivers ground truth for every shopping decision. Through a truth conversation that spans exploration, research, comparison, and timing, Product.ai gives shoppers the calibrated confidence to know what to buy, what to skip, and why. The company is bootstrapped, profitable, and headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

SOURCE Demand.io