DemandLab Reports 58% Growth Domestically and Internationally and Unveils New Content Division

Since 2009, DemandLab has grown from a 1-person agency to an international team that helps visionary CMOs, B2B marketing leaders, and their teams lead customer experience within their organizations in the U.S., Canada, APAC, and Europe. Leading the way in Marketing-Led Customer Experience , DemandLab has helped large enterprises and Fortune 2000 companies navigate a complex martech landscape and optimize their investment in marketing and sales technology, data, and content.

As a fully remote organization since 2018, the DemandLab team was able to continuously support its clients and their shifting needs throughout the 2020 pandemic. The consultancy aided several clients in the shift to virtual events while decreasing execution time and implementing automated reporting, and helped many clients build a solid marketing foundation to come out of the pandemic strong and resilient.

"Our team has been working entirely remotely for years and we have placed a strong emphasis on putting company culture first," said Rhoan Morgan, CEO. "This allowed us to steadily grow our workforce based on new demand, support our clients as they transitioned into remote work, and maintain our standard of service excellence during a time that our clients' needs evolved and grew more rapidly than ever."

The consultancy's workforce growth increased by 58% within the first six months of 2021, adding employees to their service delivery, marketing, project and account management, and content teams.

The additions to the content team come as the company introduced its new content division led by Rebecca Silverman, Director of Content Marketing Services. Silverman will be responsible for developing new content products and approaches, scaling the company's content model, and leading content strategy development with clients.

"I'm excited to join DemandLab and lead the next phase of growth for our content division," said Silverman. "Championing a truly customer-centric approach allows us to deliver content marketing programs with superior brand-building and conversion results for our clients."

This team growth furthers DemandLab's mission to expand into international markets and support the growing demands of marketing leaders and market expectations with its new content division.

About DemandLab

We create marketing-led customer experiences. Through connected platforms, mastered data, and aligned content, we build marketing engines that support revenue growth, business insights, and customer engagement for B2B enterprises. By orchestrating and optimizing your most valuable marketing assets, we empower your marketing teams to re-envision the journey through the eyes of the customer, redefine the lifecycle, and transform the organization's revenue potential. Learn more about this award-winning consultancy at DemandLab.com.

SOURCE DemandLab

Related Links

www.demandlab.com

