Demands for Solutions to Challenging Diseases Prompts Launch of Azymus Therapeutics Inc.

BOISE, Idaho, Jan. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Azymus Therapeutics, an emerging pharmaceutical company, is advancing 10-years of nano-therapeutic research supported by its AZ™ Platform. The company's researchers are studying applications of next-generation therapies in two areas: neurodegenerative diseases and chemo-resistant cancers.

"Azymus Therapeutics is developing solutions for diseases that currently lack effective treatments. That's been our team's pursuit for the better part of a decade," stated Christopher D. Jones, CEO of Azymus Therapeutics. "Our AZ™ Platform is positioned to advance interventions for diseases like Parkinson's and treatments for chemo-resistant cancers."

By utilizing precision nanotechnology, Azymus generates tailored microvesicular particles to deliver optimized concentrations of specific proteins and genetic materials for therapeutic interventions, or living drugs. Living drugs eliminate systemic toxicity associated with synthetic or semi-synthetic molecules used in non-targeted therapy.

The AZ™ Platform enables researchers to discover ways to influence microvesicular composition to impact the disease state in Parkinson's and chemo-resistant cancers. Azymus's proof of concept (PoC) studies on drug candidates AZ001 and AZ002 revealed the role of reactive oxygen species (ROS) metabolism and mitochondrial bioenergetics as cellular mechanisms for evading cell death.

Parkinson's disease is projected to affect nearly one million U.S. patients as of 2020 and costs an estimated $52 billion annually to pay for treatments and replace loss of income. In most cases, Parkinson's disease is caused by environmental and genetic factors, with 15 percent of all reporting cases resulting from a causal genetic factor.

Azymus is currently undergoing pre-clinical study and focuses on the use of biologics for neuronal regeneration and slowing down the progression of Parkinson's disease. PoC studies have provided mechanistic insights into how living drugs may restore the neuronal circuitry that affects motor functions and improve quality of life for Parkinson's patients.

"We are a 21st-century pharmaceutical company advancing 21st-century treatments for the world's biggest health challenges," said Jones.

Azymus Therapeutics is partnering with universities, researchers, pharmaceutical companies, and investors to advance its treatments through clinical trials and bring them to market as effective care options for patients.

About Azymus

