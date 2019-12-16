NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- All-Star and Gold medalist, DeMarcus Cousins is celebrating the holiday season by presenting his teammates with Samsara Luggage's smart carry-on suitcase. The team's locker room captured the holiday spirit with spectacular yellow boxes filled with the travel and lifestyle brand's signature suitcase. Samsara Luggage's innovative tech and luxurious design caught Cousins' attention when the brand first entered the marketplace. Samsara announced shortly thereafter that the renowned basketball player would be the brand's new global ambassador, representing Samsara in new social media campaigns.

DeMarcus Cousins Rings In the Holiday Season by Gifting his Basketball Teammates with Samsara Luggage’s Smart Carry-on Suitcase DeMarcus Cousins’s Twitter Page

"I already know and love the experience that the Samsara smart carry-on suitcase delivers," said Cousins. "I wanted to share this experience with my teammates, who travel as much as I do and would benefit from the smart tech and ergonomic design the suitcase offers. I'm excited to continue this partnership with a luggage brand that focuses on developing travel products with bold, innovative and unique tech features."

"As Samsara continues to penetrate the global travel marketplace, we see this partnership with DeMarcus as a way for our brand to reach a broader audience," said Atara Dzikowski, Co-founder and CEO of Samsara Luggage (OTC: SAML). "DeMarcus shares our passion for technology and desire to modernize the travel experience. We look forward to our continued relationship as we prepare to launch our next generation of luggage and travel accessories at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES)."

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase is currently on sale for the holiday season at a reduced price of $345, a 50% reduction from the $690 retail price. In addition, shoppers will enjoy free shipping of the smart suitcase within the continental U.S.

About Samsara Luggage

Samsara Luggage, Inc. (OTC: SAML) is a leading travel and lifestyle brand that supplies innovative smart luggage to the global marketplace. Samsara builds brand value for its customers by combining cutting edge technology with unmatched quality and innovative design. Samsara Luggage is committed to providing products that are up to date with the latest technological advances for its tech-savvy customer base. Samsara recently took its suitcases worldwide, launching a global sales initiative on Amazon.

Samsara's smart carry-on suitcase was recently named by Forbes as Best Smart Luggage of 2019, calling it the "it" bag when it comes to smart luggage. Built with aviation-grade aluminum, Samsara's smart luggage is not only durable and fireproof, but also 20% lighter than any other aluminum case on the market today. The ergonomic design allows the luggage's flat-top surface to double as a mobile desk. Commensurate with the product's quality, this suitcase is recyclable for our environmentally conscientious travelers.

Samsara offers customers a way to stay connected without compromising safety. The current model has a built-in power station that allows travelers to re-charge laptops and smart phones. The removable battery complies with TSA regulations allowing customers to carry-on or check-in luggage without hassle.

Samsara's safety features are unparalleled with any smart suitcase on the market today. The Samsara phone app sends real-time notifications to customers when the suitcase is out of range or opened. Partnered with the two-separate built in combination locks, this suitcase was made to give travelers the peace of mind they want to enjoy their travels, whether for work or pleasure.

Samsara continues to become one of the fastest growing smart luggage brands in the industry, always looking for ways to stay ahead of the tech curve. The smart luggage company continues invest in the development of new and innovative product lines with improved safety features.

For more information visit www.samsaraluggage.com .

Certain matters discussed in this press release may be forward-looking statements. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including, without limitation, the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the company's success in obtaining new customers; the company's ability to execute its business model and strategic plans; the company's success in integrating acquired entities and assets, and all the risks and related information described from time to time in the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the financial statements and related information contained in the company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and interim Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. The company assumes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

