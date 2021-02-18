DEMDACO Announces CEO David Kiersznowski's Retirement After 25 Years with the Company

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMDACO, a leading gift and décor company, announced today that current CEO Dave Kiersznowski will be stepping down from his role on March 1st, and Co-Founder and Co-Owner Demi Lloyd will become the new CEO at that time. Lance Hart, who has been President of the company since 2009, will continue to operate the organization on a day-to-day basis.

Mr. Kiersznowski has led the company since its founding in 1996, and wrote the following in an email sent to employees on February 16:

"This transition is something Demi and I have been discussing for some time, and it works out well for both of us. I know it will be a positive move for the company; it's something both Demi and I are excited about." Mr. Kiersznowski shared that he was both grateful and happy that Ms. Lloyd would be stepping into the CEO position, stating that "she is perfectly suited for this position and this moment in time."

Ms. Lloyd has a long history in the gift industry. Her family started and owned House of Lloyd, a significant direct selling gift and Christmas décor company. She joined the company after receiving her MBA from Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management and was CEO of the company from 1996 – 1999.

When asked about the upcoming transition, Ms. Lloyd stated, "DEMDACO is in great shape, thanks to Dave and the leadership team. I look forward to working more closely with this dynamic team and making products that brighten the lives of our customers."

About DEMDACO:

DEMDACO is the destination for giftable products intended to lift the spirits and create meaningful moments in people's lives. Founded over 20 years ago by Demi Lloyd and Dave Kiersznowski, each of DEMDACO's products are carefully curated, including unique, handcrafted pieces by their team of artisans and designed with an emotional purpose in mind – to spread comfort, joy, hopefulness, and love. DEMDACO gifts stand apart from the rest for their potential to help nurture goodness in the lives of others, and celebrate family, friends, and themselves.

SOURCE DEMDACO