DEMDACO Announces Lift the Spirit Campaign for Duration of 2021

LEAWOOD, Kan., Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMDACO, a leader in unique designs and artisan gifts online and in stores nationwide, today announced its Lift the Spirit campaign. Stemming from the brand's core mission to lift the spirits of customers in times of celebration, when comfort is needed or just to put a smile on someone's face, DEMDACO's Lift the Spirit campaign puts the possibility to nurture goodness in the hands of its customer.

As part of DEMDACO's ongoing commitment to give back and participate in the meaningful moments in people's lives, this initiative, looks to spark conversations surrounding community interests and the values DEMDACO holds dear. The campaign aims to encourage consumers nationwide to spread Comfort, Love, and Joy through a dedicated social media giveaway throughout 2021.

"For over 20 years, DEMDACO has aspired to spread comfort and love," said Lance Hart, President of DEMDACO. "We believe every day has the opportunity to bet meaningful. We hope our gifts can help make those moments even more so. We are excited to encourage our customers to spread a little Comfort, Love, and Joy at a time when we all need it."

DEMDACO's purpose is to pursue business the way it ought to be—not merely as a financial endeavor—but first-and-foremost, a human endeavor. Every artisan crafted product is created with the intent to lift someone's spirit, and curated for DEMDACO with the potential to help people nurture goodness in the lives of others.

Starting this month, consumers can share their stories of how they lifted someone's spirit, or how someone lifted theirs, for a chance to win a $100 DEMDACO shopping spree. To enter:

Follow DEDMACO on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter

Use hashtags #LiftTheSpirit and #DEMDACO in a post detailing a recent lift the spirit experience

A new winner will be announced via the brand's social media channels each month throughout 2021.

To learn more about DEMDACO's purpose-driven business, visit their website or follow them on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.

About DEMDACO:

DEMDACO is the online destination for giftable products intended to lift the spirits and create meaningful moments in people's lives. Founded over 20 years ago by Demi Lloyd and Dave Kiersznowski, each of DEMDACO's products are carefully curated, including unique, handcrafted pieces by their team of artisans and designed with an emotional purpose in mind – to spread comfort, joy, hopefulness and love. DEMDACO gifts stand apart from the rest for their potential to help nurture goodness in the lives of others, and celebrate family, friends and themselves.

