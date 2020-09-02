DEMDACO Collaborates with Children's Mercy Kansas City® to Support Children During Their Time of Need

LEAWOOD, Kan., Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMDACO, a leader in unique designs and artisan gifts online and in stores nationwide, today announced its pledge to support Children's Mercy Kansas City. As part of this collaboration, DEMDACO will donate a portion of proceeds from the sales of its signature Giving Bear™ to Children's Mercy Kansas City to further support their ongoing mission: to transform the health, well-being and potential of children with unwavering compassion for those most vulnerable. DEMDACO is thrilled to further help spread joy, comfort and love to the children of Children's Mercy, a haven of care and kindness for kids in need.

"DEMDACO has always been dedicated to lifting the spirits in consumers," said Dave Kiersznowski, CEO of DEMDACO. "As we look to further our purpose pursuing business as a human endeavor, it was an easy decision to bring a little comfort, a little safe and a little brave to children going through trying times. Childhood health, care, research and innovation are vital to transforming the lives of young people around the world today, and we couldn't think of a more worthy organization to join forces with than Children's Mercy."

For the young or young at heart, DEMDACO's signature Giving Bear™ is a best-selling keepsake for those in need of sympathy or support. Each bear is designed with thoughtful features to bring consumers peace and love. The Giving Bear™ is a part of DEMDACO's Giving Collection™, a series of feel-good mementoes that deeply lift the spirits with products made from soft fabrics that comfort the body and hug you back.

Beginning this month, a percentage of sales from each Giving Bear™ will be donated to help care for the patients and families who enter the doors of Children's Mercy Kansas City.

"We continue to be so grateful for this amazing community, and to DEMDACO for their generosity and continued support of the work we do," said Jenea Oliver, Chief Development Officer at Children's Mercy Kansas City.

To learn more about DEMDACO's Giving Bear™ and Giving Collection™, or to help support Children's Mercy, please visit demdaco.com/givingbear/.

About DEMDACO:

DEMDACO is the online destination for giftable products intended to lift the spirits and create meaningful moments in people's lives. Founded over 20 years ago by Demi Lloyd and Dave Kiersznowski, each of DEMDACO's products are carefully curated, including unique, handcrafted pieces by their team of artisans and designed with an emotional purpose in mind – to spread comfort, joy, hopefulness and love. DEMDACO gifts stand apart from the rest for their potential to help nurture goodness in the lives of others, and celebrate family, friends and themselves.

About Children's Mercy Hospital:

At Children's Mercy, we believe LOVE WILL create a healthier world for kids. Love inspires us to offer more leading specialties, to research game-changing innovations, and to provide only the most compassionate, comprehensive care. Because love has no limits. And with it, neither do we. Kids come first at Children's Mercy. Always have, for more than 120 years. Every day employees work towards our vision: To create a world of well-being for children. And every day our employees strive to fulfill our mission: Children's Mercy is a leading independent children's health organization dedicated to holistic care, translational research, breakthrough innovation, and educating the next generation of caregivers. Together, we transform the health, well-being and potential of children, with unwavering compassion for those most vulnerable.

SOURCE DEMDACO