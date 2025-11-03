Dementia Society of America Appoints Founder Kevin Jameson as CEO to Expand National Dementia Awareness, Research and Life Enrichment Initiatives

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dementia Society of America® (DSA), a leading volunteer-driven nonprofit dedicated to raising awareness, advancing research, and enriching the lives of those impacted by dementia, today announced the appointment of Kevin Jameson as Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Jameson, the organization's founder, transitions from his previous role as volunteer president and continues as the volunteer Chairman of the Board.

Kevin Jameson (above) has been elevated to CEO by Dementia Society of America.

Since founding DSA in 2013 with a personal donation from his life savings, Jameson has guided the organization from a grassroots effort to a nationally recognized leader in dementia and brain health awareness and support. Today, DSA touches millions of people across North America and counts more than 100,000 families, individuals, and businesses as supporters. The organization has earned both the Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid's GuideStar™ and the highest Four-Star rating from Charity Navigator®—honors that reflect DSA's impact and accountability.

"Kevin's leadership has been the driving force behind DSA's growth and reputation as a trusted source of dementia and brain health information and support," said Blaine Greenfield, charter member of the DSA Board of Directors. "His entrepreneurial, yet heartfelt approach is expanding resources for families, caregivers, and communities nationwide."

In addition to funding awareness, education, and research, DSA champions non-medical approaches to care and supports life enrichment through art, music, touch, and movement—therapies shown to foster connection, reduce stress, and enhance quality of life for those living with dementia. The organization also promotes brain health awareness and offers practical wellness insights through its national publication, Better Brain Nation® Magazine.

"Ending the stigma and taboo surrounding dementia is my life's work," said Jameson. "Inspired by my late wife Ginny's journey with dementia, I remain committed to empowering individuals and families through compassion, understanding, and hope."

About Dementia Society of America

Dementia Society of America® (DSA) is a volunteer-driven 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to creating dementia and brain health awareness, advancing research, and enriching the lives of those facing dementia in all its forms. DSA supports individuals, families, and caregivers through education, advocacy, and non-medical life enrichment programs such as art, music, touch, and movement. Learn more at DementiaSociety.org.

