Demers Ambulances Adds Siddons-Martin Emergency Group to Dealer Network

Preeminent dealer in Southwest will serve Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana

MONTREAL, March 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances, an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes industry leading, Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, as their new dealer for Texas, New Mexico and Louisiana.

"Demers has a meticulous commitment to our customers, and we thoughtfully partner with dealers who share our high standard of service, "said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President at Demers Ambulances. "We are thrilled to welcome Siddons-Martin, a company that is committed to providing customers with a 5-star experience and building long term relationships to the Demers Dealer family."

Siddons-Martin has been serving the Southwest region since 1974. The company provides Ambulances, Brush Trucks, Pumpers, Ladders, Platforms, Tankers, Rescues, Command, and Specialty apparatus to customers in New Mexico, Texas and Louisiana.

"We are proud to partner with Demers Ambulances, a company that shares our dedication to excellence and commitment to customer service," said Pat Siddons, President of Sales at Siddons-Martin. "The quality of their products and integrity of the team made this a natural fit and we are delighted to add Demers Ambulances to our product offerings."

To learn more about Demers products or to find your local dealer, visit www.demers-ambulances.com .

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About Siddons-Martin Emergency Group

Siddons-Martin Emergency Group, since 1974, provides the highest quality emergency vehicle products and services to its customers and the communities they serve. Siddons-Martin Emergency Group is the region's preeminent leader in emergency vehicle sales, parts, and service with 16 service centers located throughout Texas, Louisiana, and New Mexico. They offer a stellar lineup of ambulances, brush trucks, pumpers, ladders, platforms, tankers, rescues, command, and specialty apparatus from Pierce Manufacturing, Oshkosh, Skeeter Brush Trucks, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach and Demers Ambulances.

SOURCE Demers-Ambulances inc.

Related Links

www.demers-ambulances.com

