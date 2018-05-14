Demers Ambulances Announces 2017 Dealer of the Year for Sales Volume

"Dealers like First Priority Emergency Vehicles provide the foundation of our customer experience," said Benoit Lafortune, Demers Ambulances executive vice president. "We are proud to recognize First Priority for their exceptional efforts in delivering a tailored customer experience, while growing sales." The Demers Dealer of the Year award for sales volume purchases was recently presented at the 2018 Fire Department Instructor's Conference (FDIC International), held in Indianapolis, Indiana.

"Our team is extremely proud of this accomplishment," said Alex Cherepakhov, Chairman and CEO of First Priority Emergency Vehicles. "We appreciate the support and quality we receive from Demers Ambulances which has helped First Priority Emergency Vehicles grow to become one of the largest EMS Groups in the country."

About First Priority Emergency Vehicles

Founded in 1998, First Priority Emergency Vehicles is one of the country's leading manufacturers, dealers and service providers in the EMS, Conversions and Fire industries. Our EMS Division provides both new and refurbished ambulances to a wide range of emergency medical agencies across the US, with vehicle solutions available across a range of price points to satisfy the requirements of its diverse customer base. The company is a dealer of Braun Ambulances and Demers Ambulances, as well as one of the largest ambulance remounters in the country. Our Conversion Division is one of the largest upfitters of emergency command and specialty vehicles, providing custom solutions to law enforcement, emergency and commercial customers throughout the US. Our Fire Division is consistently one of the country's top dealers for new KME Fire Apparatus in New Jersey and Delaware. To learn more about First Priority Emergency Vehicles, visit www.1fpg.com

About Demers Ambulances

Founded in 1960, Demers Ambulances is the second largest ambulance manufacturer in North America, delivering more than 18,000 ambulances to more than 20 countries. Recognized as a leader in innovative products that meet and exceed the expectations of medical emergency specialists around the world, Demers Ambulances is accredited by Transport Canada, recognized as a "Qualified Vehicles Modification" (QVM) by Ford, and also holds the US National Truck Equipment Association (NTEA) Member Verification Program (MVP) certification. Demers Ambulances merged with Braun Industries in February 2018. To learn more about Demers Ambulances, visit www.demers-ambulances.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/demers-ambulances-announces-2017-dealer-of-the-year-for-sales-volume-300647870.html

SOURCE Demers-Ambulances inc.

Related Links

www.demers-ambulances.com

