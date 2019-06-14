Demers Ambulances Rolls 100th Unit Out of Van Wert, Ohio

Company reaches milestone fifteen months after moving Type 2 operations to Van Wert, Ohio

VAN WERT, OH, June 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances celebrates a company milestone today with the 100th ambulance manufactured in their Van Wert, Ohio location. The 100th unit is a Transit Type 2 that will be delivered to Pope County Emergency Medical Services in Arkansas. Demers Ambulances is an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market. In 2018 the company joined forces with Braun Ambulances, and transitioned its Type 2 operations to Van Wert, Ohio .

"We take great pride in the fact that we successfully transitioned our Type 2 operations from Plattsburgh, NY to Van Wert, OH and that in 15 months following the merger with Braun Industries, we have already achieved production of our 100th unit," said Alain Brunelle, CEO of Demers Braun Crestline Ambulances. Brunelle continued, "This Type 2 unit is to be put in service by Pope County EMS in Russellville, AR a customer of Pinnacle Emergency vehicles. We want to thank both the department and our dealer for their confidence in our brand. I also want to particularly thank the teams in Van Wert, Ohio and in Beloeil, Quebec who work day in and day out on procurement, engineering and assembling our Type 2 ambulances.''

"When we came to Demers, we were looking for a manufacturer that would be able to meet our expectations." said Russ Lutrell, Operations Manager of Pope County EMS. "Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles introduced us to Demers and their Type 2 ambulance addressed every detail and checked all of the boxes for our needs. We are honored to share in this important milestone in Demers history."

Demers Type 2 emergency ambulances lead their category for total cost of ownership and best resale value. The Type 2 offers innovative standard features that offer comfort, safety and savings. The Demers lineup also includes Type 1 and Type 3 ambulances.

To learn more about Demers products or to find your local dealer, visit www.demers-ambulances.com .

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating one of the largest ambulance manufacturing organizations in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for their leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

SOURCE Demers-Ambulances inc.

Related Links

www.demers-ambulances.com

