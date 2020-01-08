Demers Ambulances USA Inc. adds Danko Emergency Equipment to its Crestline Dealer Network

Danko will serve Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota

VAN WERT, OH, Jan. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc. ("Demers Ambulances"), an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes Danko Emergency Equipment as their new Crestline dealer for Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota.

"We are excited to welcome Danko Emergency Equipment, a company we know is highly committed to quality and performance in the field," said Chad Brown, Vice-President Sales. "With Danko Emergency Equipment's forty-plus years of experience in the industry, we know that the Crestline products will be very well represented in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota."

Danko Emergency Equipment was established in 1974 and has grown to be recognized as a premier organization for manufacturing, sales, and service of firefighting, rescue, and emergency vehicles in the Midwest.

"Danko Emergency Equipment is proud to announce the addition of the new line of Crestline Ambulances to our customers in Nebraska, Iowa, and South Dakota." said Jeff Wegner, Director of Sales & Marketing at Danko Emergency Equipment. "We have been a Demers Ambulance dealer since 2016 and we are excited to extend that partnership to the Crestline family. We value trust, experience, and quality, as we partner with a company that so closely aligns with our own company values. Danko looks forward to a long-lasting, successful partnership."

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018, creating the second-largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses, joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle.

About Danko Emergency Equipment

Danko Emergency Equipment is a family-owned business manufacturing and selling high-quality firefighting and emergency vehicles to fire departments, rural fire districts and governmental entities. They manufacture many types of vehicles, including Tankers, Tanker/Pumpers, Quick Attacks, Rescue Trucks, Brush Trucks, Slip-in Units, Wildland Vehicles, Airport Units, and other Specialty Vehicles. They service what they sell, and they're aware of customer needs in keeping emergency equipment ready for use. Their corporate office located in Snyder, Nebraska and their courteous sales force is knowledgeable not only in the mechanics of the equipment but also in the ever-changing needs of the fire and ambulance service itself. For additional information on Danko, visit them online at http://www.danko.net

