Demers Ambulances USA Inc. adds Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus to its Crestline Dealer Network

VAN WERT, OH, Nov. 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances, an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes Spartan Fire & Emergency Apparatus as their new Crestline dealer for North Carolina and South Carolina.

"We are excited to welcome Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus, a company we know well that delivers the highest level of customer service" said Chad Brown, Vice-President Sales. "With Spartan Fire Apparatus' forty plus years of experience in the industry, we know that the Crestline products will be very well represented in North and South Carolina."

Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus was founded in 1973 and are the premier dealer organization for sales and service of emergency vehicles and extrication equipment in the Carolinas.

"Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus is delighted to announce the addition of the new line of Crestline Ambulances to our customers in both North and South Carolina" said Robby Fore, president of Spartan Fire Apparatus. "We have been a Braun dealer since 2015 and are thrilled to extend that partnership to the Demers Braun Crestline family. We value trust, experience, and quality, and Crestline is an excellent example of living those values. We look forward to a long and fruitful partnership."

To learn more about Crestline products or to find your local dealer, visit http://crestlinecoach.com

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle.

To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus

Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus was founded in 1973 by Bob Fore as a dealer for Pierce Manufacturing. Over the years, they developed close relationships with their fire apparatus customers in the region and wanted to expand to better meet their growing needs. In 2013, they added Holmatro Rescue Equipment to their lineup. In 2015, they rounded out their offerings with Braun Ambulances. Spartan Fire and Emergency Apparatus represent Braun and Crestline ambulances in their Roebuck, South Carolina and Garner, North Carolina facilities. To learn more, visit http://www.spartanfire.com/

