Demers Ambulances USA Inc. adds Ten-8 Fire Equipment to its Crestline Dealer Network

VAN WERT, OH, Jan. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances Manufacturer Inc. ("Demers Ambulances"), an industry leader in the global ambulance manufacturing market, welcomes Ten-8 Fire Equipment as their new Crestline dealer for Florida and Georgia.

"I am pleased to announce the addition of Ten-8 Fire Equipment to the Crestline dealer network. We are very excited to establish this partnership and expand into the Southeastern U.S. market with a professional team like Ten-8 Fire. With their focus on customer relationships and service, the Crestline products will be very well represented." said Chad Brown, Vice-President Sales.

Ten-8 has been in business serving the fire and emergency industry for 35 years. The company's mission is to partner with fire and safety professionals in saving lives by offering outstanding products and premier service. They serve their customers with the utmost professionalism and integrity.

"Our customers expect and deserve the highest level of product safety, durability, and service after the sale. We feel the Crestline product will exceed the expectations of our customers, and we are extremely excited to represent Crestline throughout Florida and Georgia," said Cindy Morgan, Vice-President of Ambulance and Equipment Sales.

To learn more about Crestline products or to find your local dealer, visit www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018, creating the second-largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses, joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle.

To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About Ten-8 Fire Equipment

Ten-8 Fire Equipment, Inc. is a distributor of fire and emergency apparatus and equipment. They strive to serve the emergency response field with reliability and integrity. From their professional sales staff to their dedicated service team and 7 service locations, Ten-8 is committed to providing exceptional care to the fire and emergency field in Florida and Georgia. They offer the best names in fire apparatus, ambulance, and equipment sales, and support their customers long-term with dedicated account representatives and first-class service. For additional information on Ten-8, visit them online at https://ten8fire.com/

