Demers Ambulances Welcomes Penn Care to Dealer Network

Dealer with decades of experience will serve Ohio and West Virginia

BELOEIL, QC, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances, an industry leader in the ambulance manufacturing market, announced today that Penn Care is their new dealer for Ohio and West Virginia.

"Penn Care has served the region for more than 30 years, and established a consistent track record of service excellence," said Benoit Lafortune, Executive Vice-President at Demers Ambulances. "At Demers we believe in anticipating and meeting our customer needs and pursuing excellence. Penn Care shares this commitment and is a welcome addition to our growing network of top dealers. "

Penn Care was founded by former EMTs with a dream of doing something great through hard work and persistence. Since 1987 the company has grown by remaining true to their core values and treating all customers as individuals. Penn Care offers a full line of Fire, and EMS vehicles as well as emergency medical products and software.

"We understand the lifesaving work of our customers and are firmly committed to supporting them with the highest quality equipment," says Don Bloom, President of Penn care. "Partnering with Demers allows us to continue our tradition of excellence." Taylor Pease, Vice President of Penn care further offered, "In addition to the innovation and quality, we are thrilled to partner with a company that so closely aligns with our own company values and deeply cares about each and every individual customer."

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality products, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscience value ambulance to the very highly-customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

About Penn Care

Penn Care was founded by Don Bloom and the late Shawn Bryant. Penn Care offers a wide range of emergency medical solutions including emergency medical products, emergency vehicles, disaster response and software. To learn more visit https://www.penncare.net

