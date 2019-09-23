Demers Announces Crestline Brand Dealers for US Market

VAN WERT, OH, Sept. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances USA Inc. (''Demers''), announced eleven (11) exclusive dealers that will market, distribute and represent the new model line of ambulances, the Crestline CCL 150 . The CCL 150 product will be unveiled at EMS World Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana, on October 16th, 2019.

The Crestline brand dealers are highly respected, top performers with a proven track record of success. The dealers and the regions they cover include:

Autotronics - Maine , New Hampshire

, Bulldog Fire & Emergency Apparatus - Connecticut , Massachusetts , Rhode Island

, , Emergency Equipment Professionals (EEP) - Alabama , Mississippi , Tennessee .

, , . First Priority Emergency Vehicles (FPG) - New Jersey

Glick Fire Equipment Company - Pennsylvania

Ken Garff West Valley Dodge - Utah , Wyoming

- , Kodiak Emergency Vehicles - Michigan

North Central Emergency Vehicles - Illinois , Minnesota , North Dakota

, , North Eastern Rescue Vehicles (NERV) - New York , Vermont

, Pinnacle Emergency Vehicles - Arkansas , Kansas , Missouri

, , RedSky Emergency Vehicles / Redsky Fire Apparatus - California / Arizona , Nevada

The select Crestline Brand dealers will have the ability to offer and service Demers, Braun, and Crestline ambulances from coast to coast. To learn more about Demers products or to find your local dealer, visit www.demers-ambulances.com . New applications for dealerships are welcome since some markets are still open for new appointments. Please visit Demers Ambulances or Braun Industries websites or social media pages for information on how to become a dealer or call (800) 363 -7591 to speak with a representative.

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second-largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun, and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price-conscious value ambulance to the highly customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries, and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com , www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com .

