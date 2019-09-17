Demers Introduces New Plan and Product for U.S. Market

VAN WERT, OH, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ - Demers Ambulances USA Inc. (''Demers''), a Van Wert, OH based company, is pleased to announce that it will be introducing a new model line of ambulances, the Crestline CCL 150, at EMS World Expo in New Orleans, Louisiana on October 16th 2019. The new product line will be marketed, distributed and represented by Demers dealers that have signed on as Crestline brand dealers for the United States market.

The Crestline CCL 150 product line is representative of a continuing commitment to innovations for the U.S. market. Demers Ambulances USA Inc. boasts some of the largest ambulance dealers in the U.S. market. Over the years, its dealer network has successfully grown the Demers brand into a leading brand within all segments of the U.S. ambulance industry.

"Demers merged with Braun Industries in January 2018, creating the second largest ambulance manufacturer in the U.S. market, doubling the size of U.S. dealerships offering both Demers and Braun ambulances," said Alain Brunelle, President and CEO of Demers Ambulances Inc. Brunelle continued, "This move has provided opportunities for improved customer service and the ability for Demers and Braun dealers to offer new products. With the acquisition of Crestline by Demers-Braun in the fall of 2018, we are now able to add the Crestline CCL 150 to this offering.''

Demers Ambulances USA Inc. has contracted with eleven (11) dealers that have the ability to offer and service all three brands of ambulances from coast to coast. To learn more about Demers products or to find your local dealer, visit www.demers-ambulances.com. New applications for dealerships are welcome since some markets are still open for new appointments. Please visit Demers Ambulances and Braun Industries websites or social media pages for information on how to become a dealer or call 1 (800) 363 -7591 to speak with a representative.

About Demers Ambulances

Braun Industries and Demers Ambulances merged in 2018 creating the second largest ambulance manufacturing organization in North America. Crestline Coach, a global leader in ambulance and specialty vehicle manufacturing and a Canadian distributor of small to mid-sized commercial buses joined the brand lineup in 2018. These three great brands are recognized for leadership in innovative design, quality product, and for their over 100-years of rich history serving the emergency response market in over 20 countries worldwide. Demers, Braun and Crestline offer ambulance models ranging from the price conscious value ambulance to the highly customized specialty vehicle. To learn more about how Demers Ambulances, Braun Industries and Crestline Coach can help you save more lives, visit www.Demers-Ambulances.com, www.BraunAmbulances.com and www.CrestlineCoach.com.

