Demesmin and Dover Law Firm dedicates its weekend to volunteering in the community

Demesmin and Dover participates in volunteer efforts supporting the community with amazing organizations such as HANDY Homes Inc and Farmshare Food Drives

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demesmin and Dover, is proud to uphold its value of "We Care More" by dedicating time to volunteer around the community. The organization spent this weekend collaborating with notable organizations such as HANDY Homes Inc and Farmshare Food Drives. The firm remains dedicated to making a difference in the lives of those in need.

HANDY Homes Inc, an organization dedicated to empowering youth and families, has been at the forefront of transforming lives in our community for many years. Demesmin and Dover has been involved with their organization since last year's Homecoming event. The firm has helped in numerous other ways. This past weekend they participated in their Field Day Event.

In addition, Demesmin and Dover is also actively involved with Farmshare Food Drives, an organization dedicated to fighting hunger and promoting food security. Recognizing the importance of ensuring that no individual goes hungry, the firm is committed to supporting Farmshare's efforts in distributing food to those facing food shortages in our community.

Jeremy Dover, a managing partner at Demesmin and Dover, expressed his enthusiasm for the firm's community involvement, stating, "we firmly believe in the power of community and the responsibility we have to uplift those in need. Our partnership with HANDY Homes Inc and Farmshare Food Drives exemplifies our commitment to creating positive change and supporting the well-being of our community."

Demesmin and Dover encourages its employees to actively participate in volunteer activities, reflecting the firm's core values of empathy and compassion. By dedicating their time and resources, the firm's team members are making a direct impact on the lives of individuals and families who require support the most. Together, they strive to create a better future by empowering youth, fighting hunger, and fostering an environment of care and support.

About Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Founded in November 2019, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is known for helping its clientele and community in fulfilling its message of "We Care More." The company's mission is to represent those involved in an accident, slip-and-fall, nursing home abuse, or property damage case to receive the compensation they deserve.

For more information about Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, visit us at https://youraccidentattorneys.com or call us 24/7 at 866-954-MORE.

SOURCE Demesmin and Dover PLLC