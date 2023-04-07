Demesmin and Dover Law Firm Donates Panthers Game Experiences to Charities

As the official Law Firm of the Panthers, Demesmin and Dover donates tickets to local charities.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, the official law firm of the Panthers, is pleased to announce its donation of Panthers tickets to several local charities over the course of the season. Throughout the season, each time the Panthers killed a penalty during a home game, Demesmin and Dover promised a financial donation to a charity. This donation is part of the firm's ongoing commitment to giving back to the community and supporting local organizations that make a positive impact.

Through this initiative, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is providing a unique game experience to those who might not have had the opportunity otherwise. These tickets were donated to charities such as We Care More Animal Rescue, HANDY Homes, JAFCO, and more.

"We are proud to partner with the Panthers in donating these penalty kill tickets to local charities," said Victor Demesmin Jr, Managing Partner at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm. "We recognize the importance of giving back to our community and supporting the organizations that make a positive difference in the lives of others." said Jeremy Dover, Managing Partner at Demesmin and Dover Law Firm.

The firm is honored to be the official law firm of the Panthers and is dedicated to supporting the team and the community in any way possible.

About Demesmin and Dover Law Firm

Founded in November 2019, Demesmin and Dover Law Firm is known for helping its clientele and community in fulfilling its message of "We Care More." The company's mission is to represent those involved in an accident, slip-and-fall, nursing home abuse, or property damage case to receive the compensation they deserve.

For more information about Demesmin and Dover Law Firm, visit us at https://youraccidentattorneys.com or call us 24/7 at 866-954-MORE.

SOURCE Demesmin and Dover PLLC