Demetra Davis, CEO, is recognized by Continental Who's Who

MELBOURNE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetra Davis, CEO, is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Distinguished Business Executive in the consulting and coaching field and for her work as Chief Executive Officer and Owner of Gordavi LLC. She is also the owner and CEO of two non-profit businesses: Take20forLife, Inc. and Tennessee Urban Outdoors, Inc.

Demetra Davis

Ms. Davis received a master's degree in healthcare from Columbia Southern University in 2001. She earned another master's degree in nursing with an emphasis in education from Drexel University in 2016. She is a member of Sigma Theta Tau International Honor Society of Nursing.

Ms. Davis is an honorably discharged veteran of the United States Air Force and has been in service-oriented fields for the majority of her working life. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing and went directly into the intensive care unit and later into Nursing Administration for the greater tenure of her career. She has now accumulated more than 25 years of experience as a registered nurse. Ms. Davis became a certified case manager by the Commission of Case Management Certification in 2000, and she has maintained that certification. She is considered an expert in case management.

Ms. Davis started Gordavi, LLC business consulting firm in 2018 to help other businesses get their companies established and make their dreams come true. According to the entrepreneur, she helps people not only get their businesses started, but also assists established businesses which are not meeting their full potential by performing swift gap or process analysis to find areas for improvement. Gordavi, LLC is a certified woman-owned and service-disabled veteran-owned business by the Small Business Administration.

Ms. Davis and her team provide other services such as leadership development training, DISC assessment, other personal assessments, policy and procedure development, website development, review and design, graphic design, social media marketing, and much more. Most recently, Demetra has completed training in coaching and added that arm to her agency as she has stated "Many times, in business consulting, the occasion arises for coaching of the leaders in order to get to the goal. Coaching doesn't mean people are not doing things properly, not at all. Coaching is a tool to move things forward. That might look different for everyone – and that's okay. That's all. I understand it. I'm going to do it."

Ms. Davis is a member of the U.S. Women's Chamber of Commerce since 2021 and is a published author of poetry, children's books, and contributions to anthologies. Ms. Davis is most proud of the contributions she makes to society. Her ability to help others build businesses that can leave lasting imprints and impressions where she is able to contribute to their success is a main goal for her.

Ms. Davis acknowledges her mother as the backbone and inspiration for her success. Growing up in a single mother household, Demetra has modeled her mother, Janice M. Beard, who worked tirelessly, two and three jobs, to ensure she and her siblings were able to attend a good school. According to Ms. Davis, this is from where her work ethic comes. Ms. Davis's future goal is to build a multimillion-dollar company to leave to her grandson, who is the "Gor" in Gordavi, LLC.

For more information, visit www.gordavi.com.

Contact: Katherine Green, 516-825-5634, [email protected]

