DEMETREE REAL ESTATE REFINANCES FIVE PROPERTY PORTFOLIO

ORLANDO, Fla., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetree Global, a leading multi-strategy family office based in Winter Park, Florida, announced today that Demetree Real Estate has successfully closed on a $10 million refinancing of a five-property portfolio within the Orlando market. Financing was provided by Symetra Investment Management Real Estate ("Symetra").

The closing took place on March 20th. "The refinancing supports our long-term commitment to the Orlando Market and underscores our ongoing investment in the growth and prosperity of our community," stated Corey Dean, Director of Development and Financing, Demetree Real Estate. "We thank Symetra for being a great financial partner."

Evidence of Demetree's entrepreneurial spirit and vision is built into skylines, executive office centers, suburbs, multi-tenant facilities, mini-storage, student housing, real estate development projects, and retail shopping centers throughout Florida. In addition to selling land to Walt Disney, the Demetree Global family of companies invests in joint venture opportunities, land deals, and multi-use projects.

"Demetree has built a phenomenal reputation through its history in Orlando and has successfully helped build and maintain Orlando," added Seth Heller, managing partner, Demetree Global. "Orlando is not just a city; it is our Diamond in our backyard," this sentiment was taught to the team by the founder, William C. Demetree Jr., and has been continuously echoed by Mary Demetree, the Chair of the Board.

"Symetra is an excellent capital partner for the Demetree organization; they immediately recognized the quality of these assets, the future growth of this market, and the incredible opportunity of a partnership with our team," Seth Heller continued.

About Demetree Global (DG): The Demetree Organization has been a pioneer in the central Florida market for over 75 years. As one of the oldest and most active multi-strategy family offices, it has recently transformed into a private equity institutional operation. The various divisions of the Demetree organization include Real Estate, Ventures, and Capital. Demetree has a rich history in Land Development, Construction, Commercial Real Estate, Rentals, and Brokerage Services. The growth and prosperity of Demetree contribute to its mission and goal of putting the community first. As the company continues to evolve, it adds various internal and external services that facilitate growth in the city and the community.

For information on Demetree Global, please visit www.demetreeglobal.com.

