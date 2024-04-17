ATLANTA, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- My 25% Lawyer™ is proud to announce it has formed an exciting partnership with Demetrius Flenory Jr., a move that aims to foster empowerment within communities and provide support to the future leaders of our generation. In a much-anticipated collaboration, Flenory inked his first corporate sponsorship and joined forces with My 25% Lawyer™ to uplift and strengthen communities across the country, starting in Atlanta.

Demetrius Flenory Jr., a.k.a. Lil Meech, and My 25% Lawyer™ Partner to Empower Communities and Support Youth

Flenory expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership with My 25% Lawyer™ by stating, "I am thrilled to be partnering with My 25% Lawyer™ in our shared mission to empower our communities, particularly with our young people. I have mentors in my life that have helped me become the person I am today. I know the importance of having positive role models throughout your life and I want to offer that same support to youth in our communities."

Founder and managing partner of My 25% Lawyer™, Vincent L. Dimmock, shares in Flenory's excitement and recognizes him as a remarkable artist whose influence extends across generations and echoes Flenory's sentiments. "As part of this partnership, we will not only help to enhance academic experiences of our youth, but we will also help foster their social and emotional well-being by equipping them with the skills and resources needed to become successful leaders of tomorrow," expressed Dimmock.

My 25% Lawyer™ is dedicated to giving back to the communities it serves by providing access to valuable resources, legal advocacy for the injured, and community support through partnerships with fellow philanthropists like Mr. Flenory. Together, they are determined to make a positive impact and create lasting change.

About Demetrius Flenory Jr. (Lil Meech):

Flenory is a renowned artist known for his exceptional talent and breakout role portraying his father, Demetrius Flenory, in the STARZ top rated drama, BMF. His rise to fame has been the result of hard work and extreme focus on his craft. Within the span of two years, Flenory went from being a college student at UNLV to being a highly desired actor with over five million viewers tuning in to his show weekly. Flenory is not only an influential talented artist, but he is also a community leader and philanthropist who is deeply passionate about empowering young people through education and mentorship.

About My 25% Lawyer™:

My 25% Lawyer ™ is a highly successful and profitable personal injury law firm based in Atlanta, Georgia. Founded by Attorney Vincent L. Dimmock, the firm has quickly emerged as the fastest-growing personal injury law firm in the state of Georgia. My 25% Lawyer™ employees a diverse work force of legal professionals consisting of 97% minorities and is one of the top legal advertisers in the market, reaching millions of consumers daily. Their innovative 25% flat fee concept not only has disrupted the legal industry but has profoundly resonated with the community and positioned the firm for continued growth as an industry leader and community advocate.

