Demetrix Begins CBG Sampling For Health And Wellness Products

There is a massive commercial market for common cannabinoids like CBD, which is found in high concentrations in cannabis and hemp plants. However, rare cannabinoids like CBG, which show promise for a range of benefits, are typically found in quantities below one percent in the plant, making them impossible to access, study, and use. Demetrix has created an industry-leading fermentation technology platform that allows the company to produce rare cannabinoids like CBG faster, more sustainably, at greater purity, and more affordably than traditional methods.

"Demetrix believes in the power of science to make the world a better place," said Cindy Bryant, Chief Commercial Officer at Demetrix. "Our fermentation platform allows us to produce highly pure CBG that is always THC-free, and our foundational research shows CBG has promising skin health applications due to its antioxidant and anti-inflammatory performance. With the intense interest in cannabinoids and the promising performance for skin health, we expect CBG to have strong consumer imagery and marketing potential. We're excited to get samples of CBG into the hands of innovative companies that are creating the next generation of products using cannabinoids."

Demetrix is a venture-backed company that has secured $61 million dollars to date. The company's team is made up of industry veterans with a long history of innovation and bringing fermentation products to market, with experts in R&D, production, regulation, and commercialization.

About Demetrix

