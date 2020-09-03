Demetrix Begins Demo Scale Production Of Rare Cannabinoids

BERKELEY, Calif., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetrix Inc., a biotechnology company that makes safe and effective cannabinoids, today announced that it has commenced 15,000-liter demo-scale fermentation production of the rare cannabinoid cannibigerol (CBG). The company's demo-scale production follows the successful completion of numerous pilot-scale fermentations and is a critical milestone towards the commercialization of rare cannabinoids for a range of safe, effective, and legal health and wellness products, from pharmaceuticals to skincare.

While there has been tremendous interest in common cannabinoids like THC and CBD in recent years, little is known about the more than 100 additional cannabinoids found in the cannabis and hemp plants. THC and CBD can each represent upwards of 30 percent of the plant's dry flower, but rare cannabinoids like CBG are only present in minuscule quantities below one percent, making them hard to access and study, despite their incredible potential to improve people's lives. Demetrix has created an industry-leading fermentation technology platform that allows the company to produce high-purity rare cannabinoids faster, more sustainably, and more affordably than traditional methods. The company has operated at an unprecedented velocity, going from initial technology development to demo scale production in just three years.

"Demetrix believes in the power of science to make the world a better place. By bringing scientific rigor to the production and study of cannabinoids, we're pioneering a future of safe, effective, and legal products that use these rare, incredibly promising compounds to improve the health and wellness of millions of people," said Jeff Ubersax, CEO of Demetrix. "Achieving demo scale production is a significant milestone that proves how fast and effective our team has been in solving some of the biggest challenges in producing cannabinoids with fermentation. We're well on our way to large scale commercialization."

Demetrix is a venture-backed company that has secured $61 million dollars to date. The company's team is made up of industry veterans with a long history of innovation and bringing fermentation products to market, with experts in R&D, production, regulation, and commercialization.

