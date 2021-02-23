Demetrix Signs Its First Contract Manufacturing Organization For Commercial Scale Production Of Rare Cannabinoids

BERKELEY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Demetrix, Inc., a biotechnology company that makes safe, legal, and effective cannabinoids, took another major step towards commercialization today, announcing that it has signed its first contract manufacturing organization, or CMO, partner for commercial scale production of rare cannabinoids using fermentation. Demetrix will add additional CMO partners in the future to meet further growth and customer needs.

Demetrix's first CMO partner is an FDA-registered, food cGMP-compliant facility. Through the CMO, Demetrix will be able to produce metric tons of rare cannabinoids annually, delivering a steady, sustainable stream of safe, high-purity, affordable ingredients for consumer product companies. The first ingredient Demetrix plans to bring to market is the rare cannabinoid cannabigerol, or CBG.

Through its proven mastery of bioprocesses, cutting-edge equipment and stringent quality and safety standards, this CMO will be able to rapidly integrate Demetrix's highly specialized technology to produce metric tons of ingredients annually. The partnership intends to deliver rare cannabinoids at attractive price points with the sustainability, safety and purity metrics demanded by the world's largest consumer products companies.

"Demetrix believes in the power of science to unlock the potential of cannabinoids to improve the health and wellness of millions of people around the world," said Jeff Ubersax, Chief Executive Officer, Demetrix. "After several successful demo scale production runs, Demetrix is extending its leadership position in the industry by partnering with a commercial scale CMO to deliver cannabinoids to consumer product companies at a global scale. We're on track to commercialize our business later this year."

While common cannabinoids like CBD are already popular ingredients in a range of health and wellness products, CBG is rapidly gaining momentum in the industry for its promising potential as an anti-inflammatory, an antioxidant and for a range of other benefits.

"Demetrix has seen very promising results in our research into the safety and efficacy of CBG," said Cindy Bryant, Chief Business Officer at Demetrix. "We are currently engaging with top consumer products companies and global regulatory agencies to further unlock CBG's potential and to bring safe, legal, and efficacious products to consumers."

Companies interested in developing products using CBG and learning more about its potential can submit a request for product samples at www.demetrixbio.com/contact-us. To learn more about Demetrix's mission to make the world a better place with science, visit www.demetrixbio.com, read our blog, and follow the company on LinkedIn and Twitter.

About Demetrix

Demetrix is a biotechnology company that believes in the power of science to make the world a better place. The company produces health and wellness products backed by science, including rare, high-purity cannabinoids for pharmaceutical and consumer applications. Demetrix has a team of industry-leading experts across R&D, production, regulation, and commercialization, with deep experience bringing fermentation products to market. The company is pioneering the study of the more than 100 rare cannabinoids and their interactions with the human body. Demetrix has secured $61 million in venture-led funding and is based in Berkeley, California.

