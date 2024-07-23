DEMGY Group presents its innovations in the medical sector at ADLM Chicago, July 28 - August 1er 2024

Visit DEMGY Group Booth 4664

SAINT-AUBIN-SUR-GAILLON, France, July 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DEMGY Group, an international technology group specializing in innovative plastics processing, produces high-precision medical devices using high-performance materials. With 4 ISO 13485 medically certified manufacturing sites in France and the USA, 3 R&D centers and 4 ISO 7 & 8 cleanrooms, DEMGY supports its customers from eco-design to the manufacture, assembly and packaging of new medical devices.

√ Presentation of innovative "microfluidic" technology for lab-on-a-chip production using micro-injection molding.

DEMGY Frasne - Automated assembled in clean room DEMGY Chicago - Injection molding in clean room DEMGY - Lab on a chip expertise

DEMGY has the capacity to industrialize the manufacture of customized microfluidic devices: lab-on-a-chip, biochips, mTas, microfluidic cartridges... They all feature a combination of characteristics, microstructures linked by microchannels to fulfill an analytical function.

Miniature features measuring just a few microns can be integrated into the cartridge - reservoirs, micro-pillars, valves - to enable functions such as sample splitting, spacing or mixing.

Microfluidic plates manufactured by DEMGY can be connected, fitted with through-holes and even interact with other devices by equipping the chip with an integrated sensor to measure pH or temperature, for example.

√ Medical devices are injected and assembled in clean rooms

DEMGY is equipped with 4 state-of-the-art ISO 7 and ISO 8 cleanrooms, in which medical devices are injection molded and assembled.

About DEMGY :

Founded in 1947, DEMGY Group, an international technology group in innovative plastics processing, designs and manufactures high-performance plastic and composite solutions that are lighter than metal, to promote energy savings. DEMGY Group is actively involved in the process of decarbonizing industry.

Its circular Multiplasturgy® offering, a one-stop shop for its 15 areas of expertise, starts with eco-design, which enables upstream management of the end-of-life of products and their recyclability.

The Group has 5 sites in France, 2 in Germany, 2 in Romania and 1 in the United States, as well as 3 R&D centers and 2 sales offices in the UK and Israel.

In 2023, DEMGY Group generated sales of 100 million euros, 7% of which was invested in R&D and capital expenditure.

DEMGY Group employs over 800 people.

Contact:

Mike Walter

Division President of DEMGY Chicago

[email protected]

+1 847 456 4562

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467401/Demgy_Frasne.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467400/Demgy_Chicago.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467399/Demgy_Lab_on_a_chip.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2467402/DEMGY_Logo.jpg

SOURCE DEMGY Group