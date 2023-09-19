DEMI LOVATO BRINGS POWERFUL MESSAGE TO #GXC2023: DISCOVER WHO YOU ARE MEANT TO BE

News provided by

The Global Exchange Conference

19 Sep, 2023, 13:00 ET

—The singer, actor, and advocate joins The Global Exchange Conference founder Jerry Schwab for an intimate chat at the four-day addiction, mental health, wellness, and leadership event.—

ORLANDO, Fla., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As The Global Exchange prepares to bring an electrifying mix of empowerment, education, and inspiration to Orlando, Florida, this fall, Exchange Events is proud to announce a new headliner who embodies it all: Demi Lovato, the multi-talented GRAMMY-nominated musician, actor, advocate, and New York Times best-selling author.

Lovato's authenticity and vulnerability will take center stage during the four-day event at Orlando's Walt DisneyWorld Resort as she joins Exchange Events founder Jerry Schwab for the "Not So Late Show" event on November 14. She promises to offer an engaging and enlightening conversation to inspire self-discovery, growth, and transformation — delivered directly and in-person to all audience members.

"Perhaps no one better embodies this year's theme — Discover Who You Are Meant to Be — than Demi," Schwab says. "She has been fearless and unapologetic in her own journey of self-discovery, and I can't wait for our audience to learn more about where that journey has now taken her."

Known for her dynamic onscreen performances and soul-stirring vocals, Lovato's compelling journey has captured hearts and inspired millions for years. Lovato courageously took viewers into the depths of her own personal struggles in the 2017 documentary Simply Complicated and 2021's Dancing with the Devil. Rising even stronger from those challenges, she brought new attention to the pressing issues of addiction, mental health, and daring to be yourself in a prejudiced world.

Indeed, from her early days in the spotlight to her triumphant rise as a global advocate for mental health and self-expression, Lovato has created an unbreakable bond with millions of devoted fans worldwide. Now, she is sure to win new ones in Orlando with her candor, insight, and compassion.

Additional conference headliners include Alanis Morissette, Jay Shetty, Bessel A. van der Kolk, MD, Dr. Cornel West, Dr. Richard Schwartz, and more.

For registration information and a full list of keynote speakers, continuing education presentations, and experiential opportunities, please visit the official 2023 Global Exchange Conference website at theglobalexchangeconference.com.

ABOUT THE GLOBAL EXCHANGE CONFERENCE
The Global Exchange Conference is an international conference dedicated to professionals who want to elevate their knowledge regarding therapeutic practices, treatment models, and the latest mental health, addiction, wellness, and leadership innovations. Founded in 2022, the event has already hosted such luminaries as Gabor Matė, Marianne Williamson, Gabby Bernstein, Dr. Richard Schwartz, and more.

MEDIA CONTACT
[email protected]

DEMI LOVATO CONTACT
align PR
Nicole Perez-Krueger, Paul Samaha, Alec Huerta & Lauren Morris
teamdemi@align-pr.com

SOURCE The Global Exchange Conference

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.