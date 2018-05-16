Demi Lovato Launches A New Summer Capsule Collection With Kate Hudson's Fabletics

Demi's new collection is inspired by her everyday life on her current Tell Me You Love Me world tour, and includes styles she can wear on the road to feel confident and ready to perform. Demi's cool and edgy style is embodied throughout her latest collection, featuring fun, sexy silhouettes that blend high functionality with bold fashion statements.

New styles include sports bras in all support levels, high-waisted leggings and cropped tops for the most flattering look – all with novelty designs like racerback, multi-strap, semi-sheer power mesh and soft jersey fabrication details while also providing peak performance moisture wicking in a range of styles. The collection is featured in a versatile color palette of desert rose, pewter, and moss with contrasting greys, refreshing your wardrobe with soft, yet bold colors for Summer. The collection also brings back customer favorites, such as the Stretto outfit that sold out in just a couple of days.

With Fabletics' mission to empower women by making a healthy, active lifestyle accessible to everyone regardless of size, shape, age or ability - the new Demi Lovato for Fabletics collection reinforces their shared commitment to inclusion, female empowerment, inclusivity and body positivity.

Of her new collection, Demi Lovato said, "I'm so excited to continue working with Fabletics to launch a cool, new collection for Summer! I took inspiration from my tour and wanted to give my fans a collection of styles that make me feel confident . Whether you're on the road or at home in your everyday routine, these pieces are intended to brighten your mood and inspire everyone to have fun staying active."

The Demi Lovato for Fabletics Summer collection is available across 10 countries and on Fabletics.com as well as the 24 Fabletics stores nationwide starting May 16th. The collection ranges in size XXS-3X with short, medium and long inseams, and is designed with every shape, style and activity in mind.

About Fabletics

Fabletics is a global active-lifestyle brand designed with every woman in mind. Co-founded by Kate Hudson in 2013, the brand combines fitness and fashion to make women feel confident at—and beyond—the gym, by offering premium quality activewear at an incredibly accessible price point. Fabletics brings new monthly collections—in sizing ranging from XXS-3X—to a loyal community of over one million members across ten countries. See (and shop) the full selection of activewear, accessories, shoes and more at Fabletics.com and 24 retail locations.

