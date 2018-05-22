Demisto Announces Its Enterprise App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework

Consuming cybersecurity innovations has become an arduous process. Organizations waste time deploying new sensors every time they want to collect a new piece of data and managing point products rather than improving security controls to stay ahead of attackers. The Palo Alto Networks Application Framework makes it easy to add new security capabilities quickly and efficiently. The framework extends the capabilities of the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform, with a suite of APIs that developers can use to connect innovative apps with rich data, threat intelligence and enforcement points. Organizations gain immediate security value from apps developed by an open ecosystem of trusted innovators.

As part of the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework, the Demisto Enterprise app will speed up incident triage and resolution significantly while providing a comprehensive view of the incident's lifecycle. Demisto acts as a bridge between the Palo Alto Networks Security Operating Platform and other security products that Security Operations Centers (SOC) may use to both quicken incident resolution and orchestrate any allied tasks that fall outside the direct purview of incident response. This ensures standardized response and updates, reduced effort and time through automation, and archived documentation for future learning.

"With new forms of sophisticated cybersecurity threats continually emerging, it's critical that we understand network and cloud traffic to become more agile in our responses to these threats. Our app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will help customers accelerate their response to threats through automation, incident creation, triage and threat intelligence actions to minimize risk."

- Slavik Markovich, CEO and co-founder, Demisto





- , CEO and co-founder, Demisto "We are delighted to welcome Demisto to the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework developer community. The framework provides our customers with superior security through cloud-based apps developed by innovative security providers, large and small. Together, we are fueling innovation in the cybersecurity market with apps that are built rapidly, engineered on a common framework, and deliver unique value while solving our customers' toughest security challenges."

- Lee Klarich , chief product officer, Palo Alto Networks

The Demisto Enterprise app for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework will be available in August 2018 in conjunction with the Application Framework availability.

About Demisto

Demisto Enterprise is the first and only comprehensive Security Operations Platform to combine security orchestration, incident management, machine learning from analyst activities, and interactive investigation. Demisto's orchestration engine automates security product tasks and weaves in the human analyst tasks and workflows. Demisto enables security teams to reduce mean time to response (MTTR), create consistent incident management process, and increase analyst productivity. Demisto is backed by Accel and other prominent investors and has offices in Silicon Valley and Tel Aviv. For more information, visit www.demisto.com or email info@demisto.com.

About Palo Alto Networks

We are the global cybersecurity leader, known for always challenging the security status quo. Our mission is to protect our way of life in the digital age by preventing successful cyberattacks. This has given us the privilege of safely enabling tens of thousands of organizations and their customers. Our pioneering Security Operating Platform emboldens their digital transformation with continuous innovation that seizes the latest breakthroughs in security, automation, and analytics. By delivering a true platform and empowering a growing ecosystem of change-makers like us, we provide highly effective and innovative cybersecurity across clouds, networks, and mobile devices.

