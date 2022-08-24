Democrat Gwenn Burud Raises $152,984 In State Senate Race, Outraising Republican Incumbent Sen. Kelly Hancock

FORT WORTH, Texas, Aug. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fundraising reports filed with the Texas Ethics Commission for the first semi-annual reporting period of 2022 reveal the Democratic Party candidate for Texas State Senate District 9 raised over twice the amount reported by incumbent Sen. Kelly Hancock (R - North Richland Hills).

Gwenn Burud - Democratic Party Nominee for Texas State Senate District 9

Burud's campaign reported over 5,000 individual contributions from grassroots donors across all 50 states and the District of Columbia, ahead of recent endorsements from former Texas State Senator Wendy Davis and 2018 Democratic Party candidate for Texas Agriculture Commissioner Colonel Kim Olson (USAF, ret.)

Senator Wendy Davis in a recorded video statement emphasized:

"We need Gwenn in the State Senate to push back against anti-choice Republicans. Like me, Gwenn believes people should be able to make decisions about their own bodies and healthcare, and I'm proud to endorse her."

Burud's opponent is a co-author of Senate Bill 8, which limits medical options for decisions regarding reproductive healthcare. Following the U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overturned Roe v. Wade, Burud's campaign has increasingly drawn on this contrast, making personal liberty a key issue to motivate voters heading into the 2022 November General Election.

