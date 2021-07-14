Democratic Candidate Dave Harden Raised $123K in 50 Days for Campaign Against Rep. Andy Harris

WESTMINSTER, Md., July 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In just over 50 days, Maryland's First Congressional District Democratic candidate Dave Harden raised more than $123,000 in his bid to unseat Republican Representative Andy Harris. The 619 donors hail from 23 of 24 Maryland counties and 39 states.

"I'm honored by the outpouring of grassroots support for our campaign," said Harden. "Our message of common-sense leadership is connecting with voters across the district."

Maryland’s First Congressional District Democratic candidate Dave Harden

A native of this district, Dave Harden brings three decades of economic experience to a campaign that seeks to build the next generation economy by investing in America's untapped talent.

"Voters in Maryland's First District are tired of career politicians who seek to divide us. Frankly, we need more results and less politics," says Harden.

Since his May 10 campaign launch, Dave Harden has garnered 24 endorsements from an ever-growing list that features former ambassadors, military officers, and diplomats. These top national security officials believe that Harden can best protect our democracy after Andy Harris helped fuel the January 6th attack on the Capitol.

