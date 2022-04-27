Democratic Challenger Derek Marshall Outraises Republican Incumbent in California Congressional Race

The Progressive Candidate Raised Approximately $40,000 More than Jay Obernolte During This Fundraising Quarter

VICTORVILLE, Calif., April 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In California's new 23rd District, Democratic challenger Derek Marshall has outraised Republican incumbent Jay Obernolte in the first quarter of 2022. Marshall's campaign raised about $137,000 , while (R) Jay Obernolte's campaign raised about $96,000 . Small-dollar individual donations, with an average amount of $103, pushed Marshall ahead of Obernolte, who is one of the wealthiest members of Congress.

Derek Marshall

"I think it's safe to say that voters have had enough of Jay Obernolte's inaction on economic hardships, climate change, infrastructure improvements, and crushing medical and student debt in our district," said Derek Marshall , the leading Democratic challenger. "The numbers show that the Valley is ready for a new representative that will be a real voice for them in Washington."

According to the Federal Election Commission, Obernolte has received $526,305 in donations to date since the start of January 2021. Marshall's campaign is closing the gap, having raised $502,131 .

Marshall has received endorsements from prominent organizations including:

the California Democratic Party,

Progressive Turnout Project,

Equality California ,

, The SIX PAC,

Ground Game LA,

the Stonewall Democratic Club,

Desert Stonewall Democrats,

California High School Democrats, and

PDA Antelope Valley

California's new 23rd District, formerly CA-8, includes Victorville, Redlands, Twentynine Palms, among other communities. It stretches from the southern edge of Death Valley National Park in the north to Joshua Tree National Park in the south. The eastern boundary is the California / Nevada state line, and the west reaches the outskirts of the Inland Empire, up the hill from Los Angeles.

For more information or interview requests, please contact Ashley Young at 386.343.2172 or [email protected].

SOURCE Derek Marshall