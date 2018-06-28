Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Shri Thanedar Launches New TV Ads in Markets Across Michigan

News provided by

Shri Thanedar for Governor

10:05 ET

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 28, 2018 /PRNewswire-USNewswire/ -- Shri Thanedar released three new ads to air across Michigan. The subjects of these ads are: the influence of big money in Lansing, voter apathy towards establishment candidates, and Michigan's crumbling infrastructure. The major focus of this series will be the ad on roads as Thanedar releases his infrastructure plan early next week.

New Ingredient
New Ingredient
Balloon
Balloon
Space Pot Holes
Space Pot Holes
New Ingredient
Balloon
Space Pot Holes

"Our new ad launch will address some of the most important issues I have learned by listening to voters during my travel across the state of Michigan. The TV ads highlight the serious concerns voters have for corporate special interests controlling Lansing, the establishment putting its thumb on the scale in favor of certain candidates, and Michigan's crumbling roads and bridges," said Thanedar.

MEDIA CONTACT
DaVonne Darby
+1-734-355-2218
ddarby@shri2018.com

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/democratic-gubernatorial-candidate-shri-thanedar-launches-new-tv-ads-in-markets-across-michigan-300674033.html

SOURCE Shri Thanedar for Governor

Related Links

http://www.shri2018.com

Also from this source

Feb 27, 2018, 08:00 ET Democrat Shri Thanedar Shows Major Momentum Swing In Recent...

Feb 04, 2018, 10:17 ET Thanedar Television Ad Spending Exceeds $1.2M

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Shri Thanedar Launches New TV Ads in Markets Across Michigan

News provided by

Shri Thanedar for Governor

10:05 ET