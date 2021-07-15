Democratic Gubernatorial Challenger Meet Kevin Paffrath is Holding a Campaign Rally in Bakersfield Sunday July 18

BAKERSFIELD, Calif., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Democratic Gubernatorial Challenger Meet Kevin Paffrath will be holding his 12th campaign rally on Sunday. The rally will be taking place at the Marriott's Grand Ballroom. The Rally will consist of a one-hour speech, a Q&A, and giveaways for attendees. Channel 17 KGET will be filming the event but all media is welcome.

The rally will take place on July 18, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. PDT.

Meet Kevin Paffrath For CA Governor

Location:

Marriott at the Convention Center

Grand Ballroom

801 Truxtun Ave

Bakersfield, CA

Media Inquiries and interview requests: [email protected]

