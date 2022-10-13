Democratic Nominee for PA Governor Josh Shapiro to Participate in COURIER Candidate Forum

Live, in-person event sponsored by COURIER and its PA outlet The Keystone

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- COURIER and its Pennsylvania-based newsroom The Keystone are hosting a candidate forum featuring the PA Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro on October 19th in Philadelphia. The event will be co-hosted by actress and comedian Ilana Glazer and COURIER's publisher Tara McGowan.

This is COURIER's first live event and is the first in a series of candidate forums to be hosted by the news organization across the country ahead of Election Day.

What: COURIER + The Keystone's candidate forum featuring Attorney General and Democratic nominee for governor Josh Shapiro.

Who: The AG in conversation with COURIER publisher Tara McGowan. Event will be hosted by Ilana Glazer, star of Broad City and False Positive.

Where: The Bok Building 1901 S 9th St. Philadelphia, PA. Entrance on 800 Mifflin St.

When: Oct. 19, 2022 at 6:30 PM ET — press can begin set up at 5:45 PM ET

RSVP: This event is open to the press, but an RSVP is required. Use this form .

"Our audiences of under-reached news consumers deserve to hear directly from candidates in the races that impact their lives the most," said COURIER founder and publisher Tara McGowan. "We deliver quality news to these audiences everyday on social media and we are excited to now be doing so through live events."

Courier Newsroom is building the largest left-leaning local news network in the country — neutralizing false information by delivering good, factual information directly to those stuck in right-wing echo chambers. COURIER's network of local newsrooms is dedicated to providing honest, relevant news and stories to the communities we report from.

